“I’m moving!” The diligent vehicle is already “rolling” over Mars

Two weeks later Go to Mars, The diligent robot has now been transformed into an “all-terrain” vehicle and is taking its first steps on the planet’s soil.

NASA released the image of the vehicle on Friday after its first five-meter journey to Mars. “I’m moving! They’re seeing my first tire brands, and I’m going to do a lot more,” the robot diligently declares.

I’m moving! I took my first test run on Mars, about 16 feet (5 meters). You see the beginning of my wheel tracks. To do many more. pic.twitter.com/7tFIwWFfJ4 – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (ASNASAPersevere)

March 5, 2021

NASA said the six-wheeled vehicle underwent its first motion tests on Thursday: it advanced four meters, rotated to the left and ended up with a reverse maneuver of about two and a half meters. All of these maneuvers take 33 minutes.

During the reverse maneuver he was able to photograph the marks left by the wheels on the ground of Mars. “I don’t think I was very happy to see the wheel marks,” said Anees Zarifian, an aerospace engineer and head of the “perseverance” movement system.

After this test phase, the vehicle will be capable of traveling about 200 meters daily on the surface of Mars (taking into account that the days of Mars are slightly longer than Earth).