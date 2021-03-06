Home science “I’m moving!” The diligent vehicle is already “rolling” over Mars

“I’m moving!” The diligent vehicle is already “rolling” over Mars

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
"I'm moving!" The diligent vehicle is already "rolling" over Mars

Two weeks later Go to Mars, The diligent robot has now been transformed into an “all-terrain” vehicle and is taking its first steps on the planet’s soil.

NASA released the image of the vehicle on Friday after its first five-meter journey to Mars. “I’m moving! They’re seeing my first tire brands, and I’m going to do a lot more,” the robot diligently declares.

NASA said the six-wheeled vehicle underwent its first motion tests on Thursday: it advanced four meters, rotated to the left and ended up with a reverse maneuver of about two and a half meters. All of these maneuvers take 33 minutes.

During the reverse maneuver he was able to photograph the marks left by the wheels on the ground of Mars. “I don’t think I was very happy to see the wheel marks,” said Anees Zarifian, an aerospace engineer and head of the “perseverance” movement system.

After this test phase, the vehicle will be capable of traveling about 200 meters daily on the surface of Mars (taking into account that the days of Mars are slightly longer than Earth).

READ  Researchers determine the historical enzyme that makes entire body odor so strong

You May Also Like

PUBG: New Level Breaks 5 Million Pre-Records on Android; Know how to do | Royal of War

PUBG: New Level Breaks 5 Million Pre-Records on Android; Know how to do | Royal of War

Twitter spaces are available for Android users

Twitter spaces are available for Android users

Começa hoje! Subscrição de 1 mês do PlayStation Now com 50% desconto

1 month PlayStation subscription now with 50% discount

Apple iOS música app Siri

Apple does not allow users to change their music usage in iOS 14.5

Samsung announces Isocell 2.0 focusing on light sensitivity

Samsung announces Isocell 2.0 focusing on light sensitivity

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Boss – Game in March 2021

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *