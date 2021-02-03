Imagine you were in a coma, you woke up with an infection, you didn’t know you had been infected twice: it happened to a 19 year old teenager

“I don’t know where to start. A year ago, if someone had told me what was going to happen, I don’t think they would have believed it. I don’t know how Joseph would understand what we all did”.

These words were uttered by Sally Smith, aunt of Joseph Flaw, a 19-year-old British boy I woke up from a 10 month coma Three weeks before his first imprisonment in the United Kingdom, on March 1, while walking through the streets of Burton, who slowly regains consciousness after being hit by a car.

Joseph Nothing is known about the epidemic, Let it be Twice affected by Govt-19 When he was admitted to hospital in Leicester, he completely fainted from a brain injury caused by the accident.

The family, “The Guardian,” he says, Tried to explain to him by video call that she could not be with him personally due to restrictions, but could not reveal the true extent of a dream that would force Joseph to be alone in a community that was not yet awake.

“We talked about it on the phone and tried to explain to him that we wanted to hold his hands, but we couldn’t do it,” Auntie says.

The young man continues his character, already moving his limbs and answering simple questions in the blink of an eye, while his smiles bring tears to the family.