Importance of Jadescape Condo

Jadescape is one of the most popular leasehold condominium buildings place in District 20, Serangoon, Shunfu Road. It is designed proudly by Tange Associates (Paul Noritaka Tange), the World-Renowned and an Award-Winning Architect. This is another nature-inspired condo development that includes 7 residential towers of 23 high-storeys. They offer a wide range of units starting from five bedrooms to a one-bedroom apartment. Each layout is properly designed & planned with functionality & efficiency and incorporate with the HAS (Home Automation System).

You can utilize numerous luxurious facilities within this development from outdoor recreational facilities, sprawling lawns, and Olympic-size leisure pools. A few outdoor facilities are a Hammock Garden, Forest Waterfall, The Sensory Trails, and The Herbs Garden. Residents can gather with friends & family for gatherings or events with its available Theatre, Game Rooms, or Karaoke Rooms. It also includes exercise equipment and areas at the 3-Generation Fitness Corner, Hilltop Gym, and the Main Gym.

Jadescape Unit Types

5 Bedrooms Suite – 2099 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedrooms Suite – 1647 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedrooms Deluxe – 1421 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedrooms – 1259 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Premium – 1152 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Deluxe – starting from 1012 Sq. Ft. to 1055 Sq. Ft

3 Bedrooms – 904 Sq. Ft.

2 Bedrooms Premium – 775 Sq. Ft.

2 Bedrooms Deluxe – 764 Sq. Ft

2 Bedrooms – 646 Sq. Ft.

1 Bedroom – 527 Sq. Ft.

Jadescape condominium development has overall 1206 units or apartments split into 7 blocks with high 23-stroreys. You can find different available 11 unit types or layouts to select as per your requirements. The units’ sizes may vary from 527 Sq. Ft. up to a maximum of 2099 Sq. Ft. Similar to the Fourth avenue residences condo, this layout will offer numerous home options for the residents. It is perfectly comfortable for families, couples, or working adults to own a manageable & spacious condominium unit. The unit pricing can be up to a maximum of $6,500,000 per apartment or unit.

Jadescape Condo Facilities

Jadescape condo will offer numerous family-friendly facilities to its residents. A few like clubhouses to host parties & gatherings, BBQ pits, karaoke rooms, tennis court, gym, and lap pool. Nature lovers can entertain with a buttery garden trail, bio pond, forest trail, and maze garden with its lush greenery development. Other facilities like nearby country clubs like Serangoon Gardens Country Club and Singapore Island Country Club.

Smart Home Features

This condo is fully designed with comprehensive and extensive smart home features to use. They can control the washing machine, curtain, lights, and air-cons with 360-degree secured home protection through your mobile phone. Before reaching the home, it is possible to start and get ready for your laundry items. Even if you forgot the keys, uses can unlock the main door using the CCTV remote check-in or through a smartphone. Make use of the app to check out enrichment classes, yoga, or dining places, browse for maintenance services, and book condo facilities.