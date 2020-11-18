Importance of OLA EC Condo Review

OLA EC is another 99-year leasehold condo unit located in District 19 at Anchorvale Crescent. It is excepted to finish the project by 2024 with an overall count of 548 units within 16 high storeys. Within a walkable distance, residents have easy access to numerous areas of Singapore like Compassvale, Sengkang, Farmway, and Cheng Lim. OLA EC Condo facilities are security, parking, BBQ pits, swimming pool, fitness corner, and pool deck. Families and young couples with children can choose nearby schools such as Nan Chiau Primary School, Springdale Primary School, etc. Residents can go on shopping by closer supermarkets such as Compass Point & Cold Storage for household products and groceries.

For any regular health checkups or your health emergencies, you can reach out to the nearby clinics like Dental Clinic, Medivene Surgery & Clinic. Sengkang Central Post Office is very much closer to the OLE EC condo for utilizing the post office services. For any banking services, you are easily accessible to Compass Point Branch (POSB), Temporary Compass Point Branch (OCBC), etc. Residents can get some fresh air by visiting the local park such as Sengkang Riverside Park and many others. OLE EC Condo is located near the most popular Singapore’s shopping area, Orchard Road to complete your shopping requirement.

OLA EC Condo – Attractions & Amenities

Find below the list of amenities and attractions of Park Central Residences EC or OLA EC Condo for your reference:

Schools & Educational Institutions

Chatsworth Kindergarten

Serangoon Junior College

Greendale Secondary School

Compassvale Secondary School

Nan Chiau Primary School

Edgefield Primary School

Springdale Primary School

Compassvale Primary School

Sengkang Methodist Children Centre

Medical Healthcare

Polyclinic Sengkang

Sengkang Medical Centre

Community Hospital Sengkang

Sengkang General Hospital

Recreation & Lifestyle

Sengkang Recreation Centre & Sports

Riverside Park (Sengkang)

Sengkang Sculpture Park

Supermarkets & Shopping Malls

266 Compass Bow Giant

Compass Point Cold Storage

Compassvale 263 Prime

Fernvale Point

Rivervale Plaza

Rivervale Mall

Compass Point

Transport

Opp Blk 261

Blk 261

Sengkang MRT Station

Cheng Lim LRT Station

OLE EC Floor Plan & Layouts

OLE EC or Pullman Residences Condo will offer a mixture of different unit types and different sizes. It includes 5-bedroom penthouse to 2-bedroom penthouse units with ranges from 775 Sq. Ft. to 1722 Sq. Ft. Residents can find four unique layout unit types to choose the 3-bedroom units. Some of the unit types are as follows:

5 Bedrooms Apartment (9 Units) – Starting from 1717 Sq. Ft. to 1722 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedrooms Apartment (87 Units) – Starting from 1424 Sq. Ft. to 1426 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Supreme Apartment (15 Units) – 996 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Premium Apartment (211 Units) – Starting from 1050 Sq. Ft. to 1053 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Deluxe Apartment (211 Units) – Starting from 942 Sq. Ft. to 946 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Apartment (148 Units) – 923 Sq. Ft.

2 Bedrooms Apartment (30 Units) – 772 Sq. Ft.

Each unit or apartment will face across the landscape. A few of them like condo center point, elevated forest walkway, clubroom, 12 lounges, and the swimming pool. However, the unique and efficient design of this OLE EC Condo is the 4-bedroom and 3-bedroom units. It is inspired by various popular themes like White Rabbit, Tea Party from Mad Hatter, and Alice in the Wonderland.

OLE EC Condo Facilities

OLE EC Condo is very closer to numerous most popular locations in Singapore. A few of them like Compass One Big Cold Storage, Prime & U Prime Supermarket outlets, and Sheng Siong. Some nearby shopping malls are Seletar Mall, Rivervale Plaza, Rivervale Mall, and Compass One. Similar to the Affinity at Serangoon Condo, you can utilize multiple facilities in the OLE EC Apartment. It is much easier to reach the Punggol Waterway Point either by public transport or car.

Some nearby schools are Compassvale Secondary School, the Springdale Primary School, and many others. If you prefer branded schools then it is also convenient for parents to contact CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent, Nan Chiay SAP High School, etc. The scenic charm of this area will impress the residents by cycling tracks and as well as walking paths. This area also includes some recreational facilities like Sengkang Sports Hub and Anchorvale CC.