Importance of Parc Central Residences

Hoi Hup Realty is the core developer of this executive condominium, the Parc Central Residences unit. They had a partnership with the most popular Sunway Developments Pvt Ltd and a Malaysian group Sunway subsidiary. Both of them are well-established and reputable developers for numerous decades to dedicate their experience within the industry. Previously they had launched numerous units across Singapore city. A few of them are Parc Canberra in February 2020 in Sembawang and Rivercove Residences (628-unit) in 2018 in Sengkang.

Within a few months, the entire units of Rivercove Residences were sold out. While 60% of the Parc Canberra were moved out during the launch weekend. Parc Central Residences is one of the most popular condominiums located in Singapore. Moreover, this developer has also done various other projects as well. A few of them like Tampines Arc Executive Condo, East Vacanza, Toa Payoh The Peak, Miltonia Residences, and Sea Esta.

Parc Central Residences – Units Information

Find below the list of available units of the Parc Central Residences Condo for your reference:

5 Bedroom (32 Units) Luxury E1 – 1432 Sq. Ft.

5 Bedroom (32 Units) Luxury E3 – 1464 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedroom (64 Units) Premium D1 – 1109 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedroom (64 Units) Premium D2 – 1119 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedroom (157 Units) Premium D3 – 1206 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedroom (157 Units) Premium D4 – 1227 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedroom (48 Units) Premium D5 – 1270 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (80 Units) Deluxe C1 – 872 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (80 Units) Deluxe C2 – 893 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (128 Units) Premium C3 – 926 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (128 Units) Premium C4 – 926 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (128 Units) Premium C5 – 936 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (191 Units) Luxury C6 – 990 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (191 Units) Luxury C7 – 1023 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedroom (191 Units) Luxury C8 – 1055 Sq. Ft.

Facilities at Parc Central Residences

Find below the list of facilities you can utilize by purchasing the Parc Central Residences Condo:

Free Shuttle bus service to reach Tampines MRT Station (only for the first 15 months)

Smart home to access

High-quality finishing by utilizing Blum, Hansgrohe, Yale, Bosch, and many others

Only for a specific type, it is available with a Walk-in wardrobe

High ceiling available at Dining & living area

PH units are available for the entire unit types

Each unit include a separate yard

4 different facilities zone such as Lake, Lawn, Playfield, and the Cove along with 88 other facilities

It is placed within the Mature Estate

This is another new East EC launched after 2012

Designer furnishes and fittings

Efficient layouts and allow you to select 5-bedroom, 4-bedroom, or 3-bedroom units

New York Central Park and Sanctuary is available

Located within the heart of Tampines

Landscape similar to a football field-size along with steakhouse-style NYC gourmet dining, elevated gymnasium, and 80m lake pool

Parc Central Residences Condo – Proximity Access to Schools

Every parent will dream to provide their children with the best education for their future life. It is more essential to reside within the area that includes some best schools to choose wisely. The Sengkang Grand or Parc Central Residences’ future residents can utilize the convenience by accessing numerous neighborhood schools. Most of the schools will ensure their educational levels and never make you choose other schools for fine quality education. Some schools like nurseries and kindergarten will offer the best care for your children or kids. Find below the list of the best schools available across the Parc Central Residences EC for your reference:

Springfield Secondary School

Tampines Secondary School

Junyuan Secondary School

Poi Ching School

Tampines Primary School

St Hilda’s Secondary School

Unyuan Primary School

East View Primary School

East Campus, South East Asia – United World College

Within this area, you can enhance your educational level by joining the upcoming University of Design and Technology College. You can regain the youthful experience and more exciting within this family-oriented area by revamping the university. Moreover, this university is located within the center or heart of Tampines. Users can quickly and easily access the entire spots and location by purchasing an Executive Condo in Parc Central Residences.