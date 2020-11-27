Importance of the Gazania Condo

The Gazania is another upcoming and most popular freehold condominium development located in Singapore, North West District. It is bounded by landed houses and low-rise private apartments located in District 19, How Sun Drive. At the Gazania condo development, you can enjoy both worlds with a tranquil neighborhood and quiet across the How Sun Drive. Within a few minutes, you can reach the Bartley MRT Station, Bartley Rod, Main Road, and other important places as well. This is a brand new 5-storey freehold residential development in the Bartley area at How Sun Drive.

If you prefer to choose the best freehold condo apartment with a good-size project then this is an ideal one. You can find numerous options available with the Gazania or Antares condo. For a start, you can have a very pleasant neighborhood. This 5-storey apartment is located near the exclusive & low-rise private apartment enclave and other landed homes. For a long-time resident, this is another well-established and mature estate to utilize.

Gazania Condo – Unit Types

Find below the list of Unit Types offered from the Gazania Condo:

Penthouse (7 Units) – Starting from 1808 Sq. Ft. to 1862 Sq. Ft

4 Bedrooms Maisonette (10 Units) – Starting from 1292 Sq. Ft to 1841 Sq. Ft.

4 Bedrooms (33 Units) – Starting from 1292 Sq. Ft to 1851 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Premium (35 Units) – Starting from 958 Sq. Ft to 1055 Sq. Ft.

3 Bedrooms Compact (40 Units) – Starting from 850 Sq. Ft to 915 Sq. Ft.

2 Bedrooms & Study (30 Units) – Starting from 678 Sq. Ft to 700 Sq. Ft.

2 Bedrooms (50 Units) – Starting from 624 Sq. Ft to 678 Sq. Ft.

1 Bedroom (45 Units) – Starting from 441 Sq. Ft to 463 Sq. Ft.

Key Selling Points – The Gazania Condo

Enhance future capital gains and potential high-rental demand

A few minutes access from PIE, CTE, CBD, and Orchard Shopping Belt

The Gazania Condo has an overall & massive land of around 146,046 Sq. Ft.

Strategic location

Very closer to various recreational amenities and Bartley MRT Station

Rare Freehold condo

It is developed by a renowned developer, Shing Haiyi

Shopping Centers

Residents can’t find any shopping malls or centers near the Gazania Condo. However, they can take a train to reach the nearby shopping outlets through Paya Lebar Stations, Bishan, or Serangoon Interchange Stations. Residents can have convenient access with the help of MRT stations to reach the nearby large malls. A few of them like Upper Serangoon Shopping Mall, ICB Shopping Mall, NEX Shopping Mall, and Hearland Mall.

Schools

The Gazania or Sengkang Grand Residences condos are the perfect place for large or small families with children. Within a km, they can reach the Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ Primary school or Maris Stella High school. But still, you can find numerous prestigious schools like Stamford American International School, Ceder Girls’ Secondary & Primary, and YangZheng Primary.

Connectivity

Good transport network availability is another essential thing people will prefer while purchasing a home. The Gazania Condo is well-connected with MRT infrastructure and other roads. Within a walkable distance, you can reach the Circle Line operating on the Bartley MRT Station. Singapore MRT network will connect the Circle Line and other lines for different places.

A few of them like One North hassle-free, Harborfront, Holland Village, Paya Lebar, Esplanade, and Marina Bay. You can numerous arterial roads for the residents to access and head to the nearby neighborhood roads. It will connect the PIE (Pan Island Expressway) and as well CTE (Central Expressway). Residents can make use of it to travel through the CBD (Central Business District) and the Orchard Shopping belt.

Condo Facilities

This Condo will provide numerous amenities and as well as awesome communal facilities for the residents to enjoy. It includes a sun deck, function rooms, playground, tennis court, fitness area, swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, and many others. Moreover, future residents will allow maintaining their fitness in check, engage in sporting, and family fun around without a hassle.

Units Configuration & Condo Design

The Gazania Condo unit includes an overall of 250 lavish residential units with 5-storey buildings in 7 different blocks. With its configuration, this condo development has a combination of penthouse units, mezzanines, and apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms. Potential homebuyers had numerous choices to select their perfect home for multi-generational families, young families, and singles.