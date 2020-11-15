Importance of Woodleigh Residences

The Woodleigh Residences is another most popular and 99-year leasehold development (Condominium) located in District 13, Bidadari Park Drive. As expected, it is going to complete within 2022 with a total count of 667 units and 13 storeys tall. Within a walkable distance, you can easily reach the Potong Pasir, Woodleigh or Landmark MRT stations, and other Singapore areas for easy access. The Woodleigh Residences Condo facilities are Security, Parking, BBQ, Swimming Pool, Fitness Corner, and Pool Deck. For family members or young couples, this Condo is nearby to various schools like Cedar Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Cedar Primary School.

There are numerous supermarkets nearby such as Potong Pasir Community Club, Fair Price, etc. for household products and groceries. As part of regular health checkups or health emergencies, you can find various clinics like Goh Medical Clinic, Dental Clinic, and many more. For fulfilling your post office services, please head to the nearby Potong Pasir Post Office. For any requirement for banking services, please reach out to the nearby Potong Pasir Branch (POB). Within 10 minutes of drive away, you can reach Orchard Road from The Woodleigh Residences, the most popular shopping area in Singapore.

Woodleigh Residences Features

The Woodleigh Residences is another 99-years leasehold development from Kajima Development and as well as Singapore Press Holdings. It is placed nearby MRT Woodleigh Station and heart of endless shopping & dining options across the 3 shopping malls. Similar to affinity condo, the upcoming Condo will provide the following current specifications during its launch:

Leasehold Period – 99 Years

Residential Units Count – 825 private homes or 600 onsite homes

Gross Floor Area (Maximum) – 958,450 Sq. Ft.

Type – Commercial Estate or Mixed Residential

Near the upcoming condo, you can find a neighborhood police station, a community club, and a retail mail located near the Bidadari Estate. They created a new commercial bridge to interchange between the bus terminus and Bidadari Park.

Everything Possible – Play, Work, and Live

After a long day of work, you can feel warm with breath-taking views and lush greenery of Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park. A relaxing swim by using the big swimming pools at a standard size and a cardio run within the Condo’s gymnasium. Make use of the tennis court to sweat out with your friends, relatives, or family members. You can also enjoy holding parties and gatherings with your friends and family members. Woodleigh Residences will offer elevated decks, clubhouses, a dining area, and as well as BBQ area to utilize.

Transport Options

The Woodleigh Residence will offer the best public transport connectivity along with an underground bus interchange and Woodleigh MRT Station. If you are driving towards CTE (Central Expressway) then you can reach easily through Jadescape Braddell Road and Upper Serangoon Road. For PIE (Pan Island Expressway), you can reach through directly via Upper Serangoon Road. Residents can utilize private transport to reach various parts of Singapore, the City, Jurong, and the Changi Airport.

Numerous Dining Options, Shopping Malls, and Amenities

There are numerous height lifestyle options such as malls, food centers, markets, pubs, eateries, and shops during the ride away. While traveling without carrying various grocery bags, you can obtain daily necessities for grocery shopping. You can have a short drive to access nearby food centers and markets at Kovan, Serangoon Gardens, Geylang Bahru, etc. Good and Endless hawker food has options at Geylang Bahru, Wen Wen Pork Rib Prawn Mee, and Serangoon Gardens, Ah Seng Braised Duck Rice. Weekends will be never be boring with numerous activities happening across the nearby community clubs. A few of them like Toa Payoh South Community Park, Potong Pasir Community Club, etc.

Reputable Schools Access

As family-friendly, they provide convenient and efficient access to various renowned schools. A few of them like Standard American International School, St. Andrew’s Junior College, Maris Stella High School, Rosyth School, etc.