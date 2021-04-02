Home science In addition to the details of the new expansion, the first-ever Exile 2 news feature broadcast from the official announcement

In addition to the details of the new expansion, the first-ever Exile 2 news feature broadcast from the official announcement

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
Observatório de Games

Developer Grinding gear gameHas released the teaser trailer for the new extension for award-winning action RPG Deported route. Call The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum, The first major update of this year will reveal new endCom content, new Challenge League, new skills, items and more. The release of this content will be broadcast on the official channel on April 8 http://twitch.tv/pathofexile.

Check out the teaser for the new extension:

Continuing after the ad

Unable to load ad

In addition to news about The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum, There will be new information about the exchange Path of Deportation2 For the first time since being announced on ExileCon.

The broadcast will be filled with revelations of new content, which will be followed by a live question and answer session with Gigi and Chris Wilson (co-founder of Grinding Gear Games), which will conclude with a backstory podcast featuring senior designer Rory Rockham. Grinding gear games will run Twitch Drops for any channel that airs in the section Deported route When live. Fans who watch streamers or matches relay the event on their channels Deported route During the revelation event, they will have the opportunity to get something special from the grinding gear games.

Start The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum Scheduled for April 16 on PC and April 21 on consoles.

READ  Neanderthals had the ability to hear and reproduce sounds like us

You May Also Like

Stories of the Neon Sea are available for free at the Epic Game Store

Stories of the Neon Sea are available for free at the Epic Game Store

The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices - the site of the day

The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices – the site of the day

"The One Who Causes Fear". A new type of dinosaur was discovered in Patagonia

“The One Who Causes Fear”. A new type of dinosaur was discovered in Patagonia

Witcher 3: The next gen update comes in the second half of 2021

Witcher 3: The next gen update comes in the second half of 2021

YouTube may hide the number of 'likes and dislikes' in videos

YouTube may hide the number of ‘likes and dislikes’ in videos

Touhou Hyouibana Common Anthony of Common Flowers (Switch) will be released worldwide on April 22

Touhou Hyouibana Common Anthony of Common Flowers (Switch) will be released worldwide on April 22

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *