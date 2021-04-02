In addition to the details of the new expansion, the first-ever Exile 2 news feature broadcast from the official announcement

Developer Grinding gear gameHas released the teaser trailer for the new extension for award-winning action RPG Deported route. Call The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum, The first major update of this year will reveal new endCom content, new Challenge League, new skills, items and more. The release of this content will be broadcast on the official channel on April 8 http://twitch.tv/pathofexile.

Check out the teaser for the new extension:

Continuing after the ad Unable to load ad

In addition to news about The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum, There will be new information about the exchange Path of Deportation2 For the first time since being announced on ExileCon.

The broadcast will be filled with revelations of new content, which will be followed by a live question and answer session with Gigi and Chris Wilson (co-founder of Grinding Gear Games), which will conclude with a backstory podcast featuring senior designer Rory Rockham. Grinding gear games will run Twitch Drops for any channel that airs in the section Deported route When live. Fans who watch streamers or matches relay the event on their channels Deported route During the revelation event, they will have the opportunity to get something special from the grinding gear games.

Start The Path of Deportation: The Ultimatum Scheduled for April 16 on PC and April 21 on consoles.