Home Top News In bikini, Ludmilla’s wife Brunna Gonçalves shows curves and impresses

Mar 30, 2021 0 Comments
Observatório dos Famosos

Brunna Gonçalves, ballerina and wife of Ludmilla, wore a zebra bikini to enjoy the summer and impressed with her body last Monday (29). The famous shared the click on Instagram outdoors, while sunbathing.

“Brazil and its natural beauty […] I am delighted with the northeast. Which place in Brazil would you like to visit? “Wrote the famous, who takes advantage of the Brazilian northeast alongside Lud. In addition to the likes, which exceeded 50 thousand, the famous was praised.

In the comments, fans showed admiration for Brunna. “Perfect,” wrote one follower. “Wonderful,” said another. “Arrasou,” said another fan of the dancer. “Linda”, admired a surfer, among other compliments.

Some time ago, Ludmilla enjoyed the Maldives with Brunna and decided to show some details of the trip to Instagram followers. The singer took a tour of the luxurious bedroom she and Brunna stayed in, wowing fans.

