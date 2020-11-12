In Kenya, a beloved fig tree receives a recovery

Cairo – A beloved fig tree in the Kenyan capital Nairobi lives to see another day – and, another century.

On Wednesday, the head of the Nairobi metropolitan area said The 100-year-old fig tree was planned to be removed Paving the way for a new expressway will not only save but also protect the national symbol of environmental protection.

The announcement was a success for both environmental activists and cultural leaders in Kenya, who have condemned attempts to cut down or relocate the fig tree, which many communities consider sacred. Some experts suspected that the four-story tall ancient tree may have survived being uprooted and moved.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi, director general of Nairobi Metropolitan Services, said, “What development is going to happen here will not touch this tree. When visiting the fig tree In the bustling business district of the Westlands.