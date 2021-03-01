In March the asteroid will pass through Earth very fast

According to recent data released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, an asteroid with a diameter of up to 1.7 km will cross Earth at high speed next March.

Officially named 231937 (2001 FO32) this rock body is the largest and fastest to pass through Earth this year, but there is no reason to be alarmed.

Questionable asteroid, portal required Space.com, Is about 0.8 to 1.7 km Diameter. By comparison, the 25D April bridge connecting the city of Lisbon with Almada is about 2.2 kilometers long.

The next day March 21, This body travels very fast at a distance of 2 million kilometers from the Earth, which is far enough to be considered a “dangerous” object by the US space agency experts.

An asteroid with a diameter of more than 140 meters is said to be “dangerous” for NASA when it orbits the Earth at a distance of more than 7.5 million kilometers. This is a metric for astronomers and experts to understand which bodies to focus on.

The same portal reminds me of that Small asteroids move between the Earth and the Moon Several times a month, Realizing that its fragments enter the Earth’s atmosphere almost daily.

231937 Although it poses no danger to mankind, this rock represents a good opportunity for astronomers, professionals and amateurs alike to observe its path through the telescope.

Rising in the sky Like a star, Which moves at a relatively fast pace compared to other materials, and more Canal technology.

Although it is unlikely that an asteroid will hit Earth in the next few years – with a probability of 1 in 300,000, according to NASA – space agencies are joining efforts to develop programs aimed at locating and diverting these bodies in the course of the collision. With the earth.