In Miami, Luisa Stefani wins the double, will make the biggest end of career – Sports

A tennis player Brazilian Luisa Stefani this Friday obtained the greatest result, to date, of his professional career. Next to the usual partner, the American Hayley Carter, the paulista qualified for the final of the double bracket of the Miami WTA 1000, played on fast courts in the United States, during the passage of the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and the Mexican Giuliana Olmos by 2 sets to 1 – 2/6, 6/3 and 10 to 8 partial in the decisive match, after 1 hour and 18 minutes.

With the positive result, Stefani and Carter will play in the most important final of the partnership. They have already won two WTA 250s – in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2019, and Lexington, USA, in 2020 – in addition to making four other decisions.

This season, the Brazilian and American have already been vices in the WTA 500 in Abu Dhabi, United States, and Adelaide, Australia. Stefani also has a 500 level final, right next to Dabrowski, late last year in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

In this Sunday’s decision, the rivals will be the Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, who overcame the strong partnership of the American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, ex-number 1 in the doubles, with the Polish Iga Swiatek, the current singles champion. at Roland Garros. . They won by turning 2 sets to 1 – with 3/6, 7/6 (7/4) and 10 to 2 in the deciding match.

Aoyama and Shibahara have already won two WTA 500s earlier in the season – in Melbourne, Australia, and Abu Dhabi, precisely over Stefani and Carter. The Japanese were also executioners at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, while the Brazilian and American won at the US Open.

MALE

For the second consecutive day, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz surprised a Top 10 and obtained a place in the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami. The day after the elimination of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number 5, in the quarter-finals, passed eighth place Andrey Rublev. The 24-year-old tennis player and 37th in the ATP ranking achieved 2 sets to 0, with partials of 6/3 and 6/4, at the Russian rival.

Hurkacz continues without losing to Rublev on the pro tour, having also won the Masters 1000 in Rome, Italy last year. The Pole is also celebrating his seventh career victory against a Top 10. In the campaign for the final in Miami, he also beat Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic, number 11 and 19 in the table, as well as American Denis Kudla. .

Hurkacz has two ATP titles – the first was won in 2019 at Winston-Salem and the second earlier this year at Delray Beach, both in the United States. His opponent in this Sunday’s final will be the Italian Jannik Sinner, a promising 19-year-old athlete and 31st in the standings, who beat the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, world number 12, by 2 sets to 1 – partial 5/7, 6/4 and 6/4. The confrontation between them is unprecedented in the professional circuit.