In-N-Out Burger Chain opens its first two Colorado outlets, leading to fights and epic 14-hour lines

Colorado residents waited 14 hours to join hands on in-n-out burgers and fries after the California chain opened two locations in the state on Friday.

The Aurora Police Department took to Twitter to urge people to support other local restaurants, and another day to hit the in-n-out burger line – and the resulting traffic.

However, those staying in line were treated to at least one dust, in which two in-n-out customers got into a collision while waiting to leave their cars.

Colorado residents waited 14 hours to get out of the first two in-n-out burger restaurant locations in the state that opened Friday. Aurora Location Image

Police in Aurora, Colorado, took to Twitter to report traffic delays, resulting in cars waiting to go into the in-n-out location all day Friday.

At the in-n-out venue in Aurora, Colorado, a line of people waiting to walk around the mall at 8.15am, just hours before the restaurant opens.

Two and a half hours later, police said the route was already causing traffic delays in the area.

‘This is official, traffic is now double animal style,’ the Aurora Police Department tweeted at 10.40pm.

‘We help manage mass traffic response. Be patient, be kind. If traffic is too busy for you, you can support another local restaurant and in-n-out today. ‘

Minutes later, police tweeted: ‘Speaking of local Aurora restaurants in need of business, let’s make some recommendations for everyone! Who is your hometown Aurora Restaurant? For those who decide to bail out the long queue today we will help you offer some alternative ideas for lunch! ‘

READ Tesla’s Design Y just got a $3,000 cost minimize At one point during the long queue, people were caught on camera fighting in Aurora, while waiting inside the in-n-out

Colorado Springs in-n-out manager Saul Ariola (in white) shakes hands with Ken Wiccini (right), the first person to wait in line at the front line on Tuesday

The huge lines leading to Aurora’s in-n-out location and traffic are shown from the sky

Clients wore masks and practiced some social distances while waiting in line at Aurora

Customers wait in long queues Friday morning to enter the Colorado Springs In-N-Out location

Customers at the Colorado Springs In-N-Out location line up far away from the actual restaurant doors.

Social media users joked about the long lines, how faster it would be to eat at their in-n-out locations to nearby states than to wait in line for 14 hours.

The tweets did not have any impact on those waiting in line, however, as police tweeted at 2.23pm that the ‘in-n-out burger was now waiting two hours. I’ll say it again in two hours. Traffic in the area around the evening is still significantly affected. ‘

Police said the restaurant will often close before you come to the window. Meanwhile many local restaurants do not have a waiting note. ‘

At 4.02pm, police renewed the waiting time to 14 hours. They estimated that the line had twice circled the mall location, resulting in backups on some nearby highways.

The line for buying cult burgers is about 1.5 to two miles long, police said.

At 4.33pm, police released their ‘final update’ on the fast food tax.

“The last car to be delivered tonight is marked” and they are expected to be delivered by 2:00 am, “police tweeted, adding,” We expect continued traffic damage in the coming days, so use alternatives, and maybe you ‘will find another great local restaurant to support. ‘

The restaurant’s last Friday deadline for postings should be 1.30am.

At one point in the afternoon, I was able to see future in-n-out hosts getting into a wild fight while waiting for a viral video.

People got caught on camera and knocked to the ground as they stabbed each other, and they continued to shake each other until others pulled away from them.

It is not clear what caused the fight, whether it was a breach of a line or some other issue that stopped it.

Fast food fights are not an uncommon occurrence, especially when engaging in new or limited edition foods.

In November 2019, a fight like this turned deadly in a pope in Action Hill, Maryland, when two hosts got into an argument over the apparent tax cut while waiting to order the restaurant’s famous chicken sandwich.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during the incident.

The in-n-out mania seemed to be somewhat contained in the chain’s other new Colorado location in the Colorado Springs.

Although the line is said to be long – with hosts Fox21 They would drive an hour to get to the location or start at 6am – which seemed like a very restricted affair.

The Colorado Springs Gazette Thousands of in-n-out fans were reported to be on hand when the location opened Friday morning.

Customers waited as early as 90 minutes to get their food in the morning, but as the day progressed, the waiting time improved to four hours, supporting the development of a property more than a mile away on nearby highways.

On the first line from Southern California to Colorado, where there are plenty of in-n-outs, Ken Vicini told the newspaper that he was parked in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant at 8.30pm on Tuesday – the restaurant was there until it opened Friday morning.

Although not expected to open until 10 a.m., Drive-Through began serving customers at 8.45 p.m.

Whiskey, who ordered a cheeseburger, fries and vanilla milkshake – was worth the long wait because ‘I always wanted to be the first to go through in-n-out in the state of Colorado.’

The epic lines in both places led to a lot of jokes, with people pointing out that going to places in neighboring states faster than serving in Colorado – or going to California.

In-N-Out officials said they have 10 more restaurant sites in Colorado and are expected to open a dozen locations over the next five years.

Both Colorado locations are the latest to open outside the chain’s California home state. As part of its growing eastward expansion, in-n-out locations have opened in Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Texas and Utah.