In open letter, 10 former US defense secretaries say presidential election is over | World

Ten former US defense secretaries wrote an open letter saying the country’s presidential election is now over and defending the legitimacy of the process. They are: Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld.

O group signs the letter in the Opinion section of the “Washington Post” this Sunday (3), the same day that fled a call from Donald Trump pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” 11,780 votes, threatening and asking for help to achieve a favorable outcome in the State.

They are all former defense secretaries still alive and say they know their obligations: “Each of us has taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or national. We do not swear this to an individual or a party. ” In addition, they claim that military interference in the elections could lead to “dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional territory”.

“Our elections have taken place. Counts and audits have been carried out. The appropriate issues have been resolved by the courts. The governors certified the results. And the polling stations have voted. Time to question the results. has passed, ”they wrote.

Since the election results, Donald Trump has raised unfounded suspicions and published false information regarding the counting of votes. This Sunday, he even wrote that the number of votes he received in the pendular states is enormous and that "only a few Democrats and Republicans would be able to run." None of the claims of the US president have been substantiated.

Transition without transparency

On Monday (28), the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, accused the authorities of the current government of blocking essential information on national security.

Biden met in Wilmington, Delaware, with advisors and members of the transition team. According to the Democrat, who takes office on January 20, representatives of the new US government have not received all the necessary data and reports.

“It’s nothing less, to me, than irresponsibility,” Biden said.

US President-elect Joe Biden attends a speech in Wilmington on Monday (28) – Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

According to the president-elect, important data is missing from the budget of the Ministry of Defense, which, for him, is hampered by the institution’s “political leadership”.

The Pentagon-based Department of Defense sets strategies for the United States both in relation to countries with which it has adversarial relations and in domestic matters, including policies to combat the coronavirus.

For Biden, the damage done to official bodies by the Donald Trump administration, which still refuses to accept election defeat, has been enormous.