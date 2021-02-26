In opposing Covit-19, Brazil is clearly lagging behind – the economy

You United States, With Joe Biden (Important detail), 1.6 million people are vaccinated daily. Of course, when others start taking the second dose at the same time as the first dose, this means that, at the present stage, the number of people who are immunocompromised Govit-19 Every day is half of it. Still, considering the vaccination rate, it is a remarkable achievement, despite the fact that my friends living in the United States expect the overall film to come out better only in the last quarter of the year. So the reader has an idea, in the meantime Brazil More than 250,000 people are vaccinated a day. If against Germany We lost 7 to 1 on the basis of the vaccine, and we are close to that against Pitton’s United States. To put a human tragedy even more into the language of football, at the World Vaccine Championships, we are not being in Z4 of Serie A: we are Serie D! In the fight against Covit-19, Brazil is the ipis of the planet – that club, by definition Wikipedia, Won the title of “Worst Team in the World”. We were obviously late.

More than 20 years of commitment to social security has given me familiarity with statistical statistics, from which I always learn. Facing everyday problems, I looked at the statistics this week IBGE Of the population plan prepared in 2018 for the years up to 2060. Every time I handle this information, I am proud of what IPGE, one of the iconic companies in our dilapidated public sector, does. For example, it is possible to know the rating of 27-year-old women expected to be in Brazil by 2058. Obviously, they are erroneous margin predictions because population parameters are variable and have no control over them, but they are an excellent tool for planning public policy.

According to estimates, out of a population of 2121 million, by 2021 there will be 856 thousand individuals in the country (strictly 90 years or older). From there, it is possible to know how many there are in each simple age: there are 192 thousand people who are exactly 89 years old; 222 thousand with 88 years; Etc. Since the age system is a pyramid, as the number of years decreases, there are more people for each simple age: 581 thousand are exactly 80 years old; 1.3 million aged 70; 2.1 million over the age of 60; And so on. Exactly 40 years old, has a population of 3.3 million. In total by the elderly, the accounts are as follows: 18 and 19 years old: 6.3 million; 20 to 29: 34.1 million; 30 to 39: 34.3 million; 40 to 49: 29.9 million; 50 to 59: 24.2 million; 60 to 69: 17.3 million; 70 to 79: 9.4 million; 80 to 89: 3.8 million; 90 and above: 0.9 million.

This provides a rounded population of an estimated 160 million people (75% of the total population) estimated to be vaccinated. Details: Generally, in Brazil, one month after the start of vaccination, we are still in the group of 80 years and over !! Let’s create a simple roundabout number: 250 thousand vaccines a day will give immunity to 125 thousand people a day, roughly speaking. Soon, to make the account easier, we will assume that we have 5 million people with two sizes. That means 155 million people will be missing. To be more precise, with 260,000 vaccinated per day, 130,000 new individuals are vaccinated every day, taking almost 1,200 days (40 months!) To reach the full target population. 2024 !! Unlike other countries known for making, we had an extraordinary failure in planning.

Given the humanitarian tragedy in Brazil, its impact on the level of operation and the impact of the problem on financial accounts, it is necessary to begin expediting the process. Brazil is in a hurry – and the recession is being measured in death, unemployment and increased public debt. It’s good for someone to shout “Houston, we have a problem”.

