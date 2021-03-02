In the Maldives, Fernando shows off a luxury breakfast with a heavenly view – Who

+



Maiara and Fernando (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Fernando and Maiara are enjoying their romantic and luxurious vacation in the Maldives. On Wednesday morning (10), the singer posted photos on his Instagram to show off the mighty breakfast inside the pool, with a heavenly view of the crystal-clear sea.

know more

After breakfast, Fernando spoke a little more about the trip to the Maldives. “I made sure to remove the filter that I usually use. In this place you don’t need a filter, no. It’s surreal. Look at the color of this water! I couldn’t imagine it. I looked through the photos and thought it was a filter. There is no logic, the train is real. I have never seen a color like this! Incredible, ”he drools.

In the footage, he’s even shown a bit of the outer area of ​​the room he’s staying in. “This is the most beautiful place I have ever been to. And we are in a wonderful suite! Do you think of an amazing suite?” – Look below:

Before the Maldives, the couple toured Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, in addition to the classic tours, such as visiting Sheikh Zayed Mosque and driving a buggy in the desert, the two were still engaged.

Maiara was invited to tie the knot by her boyfriend, also compatriot Fernando, minutes before the couple’s parachute jump in Dubai. The singer had already planned everything, even before leaving Brazilian soil and knew, during the programming of the parachute jump, that it would be the perfect moment.

This Tuesday (9), Maiara and Fernando landed in the Maldives for the second part of the trip. The hotel chosen by the two was the Hard Rock Maldives, which has bungalows and rooms with a heavenly view of the crystal clear sea. In the most expensive accommodation, the one chosen by the couple, in addition to the large space, they also have a bedroom with glass on the floor, to live the experience of accommodation on the water. In this option, the daily rate reaches 5.4 thousand US dollars, or 29 thousand reais.

Maiara and Fernando (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Maiara (Photo: Playback / Instagram)