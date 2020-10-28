Home entertainment In The Midnight Sky trailer, George Clooney’s epic beard sends a message.

In The Midnight Sky trailer, George Clooney’s epic beard sends a message.

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
In The Midnight Sky trailer, George Clooney's epic beard sends a message.

Midnight Sky, released on Netflix in December.

Netflix

Only one thing can save us at the end of the world. George ClooneyStrong beard. Actor Eleven from ER and Ocean directs and plays in the new Netflix sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky, but the first trailer shows that his lavish beard is the real star of the show.

Sometimes this trailer from The Midnight Sky feels like a combination of Clooney’s previous sci-fi movies. Solaris and weight, Except he shaved clean, this would be much better. Based on a novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The film sees Clooney’s beard attached to the jaw of a lonely scientist trapped in the polar regions during a global catastrophe.

The double narrative moves into space as Clooney desperately tries to signal the maroon astronaut. Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler Is that it’s better to stay away from Earth.

Midnight Sky is scheduled to be shown in some theaters in December, but certain real-world catastrophes can also signal a move away from those cinemas. No matter what Coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, The movie will be streamed on Netflix on December 23rd.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delay

See all photos

Bias sundance code


Now playing:
Look at this:

Netflix’s best documentaries of 2020 (so far)


4:23

READ  SDCC 2020: First trailer for Helstrom, Hulu’s present about Marvel’s son of Satan

You May Also Like

Kim Kardashian jets into LA with Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick after vacationing on the beach

Super Natural introduces Sam & Dean's new alliance in the Bible

Super Natural introduces Sam & Dean’s new alliance in the Bible

50 cents, ​``Fk Donald Trump'' after a week of expression of support for President

50 cents, ​“Fk Donald Trump” after a week of expression of support for President

The Weeknd

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top 2020 AMAs Nominee

Harry Styles invests in Manchester's new music venue

Harry Styles invests in Manchester’s new music venue

Disney Looks to Streaming and Original Content After Restructure

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *