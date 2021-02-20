In the midst of an ice storm, Ted Cruise went into the heat of Mexico – and the Internet is unforgivable | United States

Ted Cruz left Texas during a historic crisis of icy temperatures, widespread power outages and unavoidable water to go on a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico – and those in the U.S. state who did not want to let Republican senators forget. At the very least, people who have a way to charge their phone and be hot enough to post Website Send Emails Ask the senator’s office for explanations.

I want to be a good dad, I could have packed a bit more pic.twitter.com/8fYWPmGykS – Patrick Raton Keefe (rapraddenkeefe) February 18, 2021

Cruise’s photo was taken at the airport and included in several scenes, including Mars. The robot landed Thursday Diligence. In a statement released 12 hours after he boarded a flight to Mexico, the senator said he was leaving Texas with his two daughters, ages 10 and 12, trying to be “a good father”. After saying he planned to return the next day, Cruise agreed to spend the weekend with his family, To write New York Times. “This is obviously a mistake,” he told an early news conference after returning to Texas the next day. At the gate, a group of protesters demanded the resignation of a conservative representative.

The first photos spread from the diligence of Mars. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Taa10NCvyh – Heather Pucha Fence (e Heather Valley) February 18, 2021

Nice shot, #PerseveranceRover It looks like Matt Damon is the only one stuck there. pic.twitter.com/laAg6tbwfA – William Linde (ELWELinde) February 18, 2021

‘S classic forecast The Simpsons Did not escape Website, Recalling a chapter in which Mayor Quimby said he had canceled a holiday in the Bahamas due to an infection caused by a virus such as the flu.

Ted Cruz releases video statement today pic.twitter.com/65xZcUG5bz – Declan Cash (_ tweet_tech) February 18, 2021

Despite the games Realism, The senator has been the target of harsh criticism from citizens who claim to be “abandoned”, but leave the family dog, Snowflake, Home closed. In the published news New York Times, Heidi Cruz, who married the senator, described the house they lived in as “cold”. The New York Magazine, A security guard, who took a picture of the little dog peeking through the door, said the family would take care of it before leaving.

Driven by Ted Cruz’s home in Houston. His lights were off, but a neighbor told me. Also, Ted seems to have left the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy – Michael Hardy (kermkerrhardy) February 18, 2021

Attacking the scene, singer Casey Muskraves Introduced limited edition of T-shirt onde se lê “Cruise ‘for a bruise’”(An expression used to refer to someone who is unaware of immediate danger), and announced that proceeds from the sale will be donated to Texas residents and immigrants seeking food and shelter. This Friday morning, 50 thousand dollars (about 40 thousand euros) had already been raised. In Shirt Will be on sale until this Sunday.

Updated on February 19, 2021 at 6:09 pm: T-shirts sales related information added.