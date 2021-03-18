Increases Xbox download speed with paused games

Microsoft has introduced a new feature for the Xbox that promises to significantly increase the download speed of games on the brand’s consoles. The interface gets a button to pause active games and ensure fast internet while downloading games.

Xbox consoles generally maintain a portion of the internet speed that reaches the console reserved for online speeds and functions. The purpose of the update is to complete this tether to ensure quick downloads.

Microsoft is testing a new “Suspend My Game” feature on the Xbox Series X / S that will instantly speed up download speeds by pausing an already running game. pic.twitter.com/TA69MV2GSZ – Tom Warren (omtomwarren) March 16, 2021

According to the device’s images, when you press the “Pause My Games” button, all Internet speeds provided to the console are sent to the Game Download tab and provide quick downloads.

Currently, this functionality is only available to members of the Insiders program, who test some new features of the system before a wide release. Despite the limit, thoughtful users can already use the tool on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

Hey Xbox Insiders! Have you noticed these changes coming out now? Stopping the queue will allow you to download at full speed while making sure your game is restartable (or you can restart quickly on Series X | S). New banners throughout the library will take you to the most useful categories! pic.twitter.com/L49winRpM0 – Eden Mary (oneneonepiphany) March 16, 2021

For those who use the Xbox GamePass service and generally download multiple games, the novelty begins to test at a better time. Recently, the table received new games from Bethesda, and will be provided with them 12 more topics Including in the next few days Octopus Traveler e Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Microsoft has not yet announced when fast downloads will be released to more users, but we already know that more messages are coming to the console system. The company is currently testing Crimean-based Edge browser Xbox lineup.