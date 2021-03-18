Home science Increases Xbox download speed with paused games

Increases Xbox download speed with paused games

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Microsoft has introduced a new feature for the Xbox that promises to significantly increase the download speed of games on the brand’s consoles. The interface gets a button to pause active games and ensure fast internet while downloading games.

Xbox consoles generally maintain a portion of the internet speed that reaches the console reserved for online speeds and functions. The purpose of the update is to complete this tether to ensure quick downloads.

According to the device’s images, when you press the “Pause My Games” button, all Internet speeds provided to the console are sent to the Game Download tab and provide quick downloads.

Currently, this functionality is only available to members of the Insiders program, who test some new features of the system before a wide release. Despite the limit, thoughtful users can already use the tool on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

For those who use the Xbox GamePass service and generally download multiple games, the novelty begins to test at a better time. Recently, the table received new games from Bethesda, and will be provided with them 12 more topics Including in the next few days Octopus Traveler e Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Microsoft has not yet announced when fast downloads will be released to more users, but we already know that more messages are coming to the console system. The company is currently testing Crimean-based Edge browser Xbox lineup.

