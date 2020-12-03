Indestructible Phoenix Rising is now available

Importals Phoenix Rising Now Stadia, Xbox Series X | Ubisoft today announced that the S will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Epic Games Store, Windows PC and Ubisoft Store, subscription. The service is available from Ubisoft

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Immortals Phoenix Rising is an exciting new brand that takes legendary adventures to new heights. Soldiers take on the role of the winged Demicode Phoenix, who aims to protect the Greek gods and their homeland from a dark curse. Soldiers learn the glorious powers of the gods, must overcome heroic trials and confront powerful mythical beasts to finally face the deadly Titan Typhoon in Greek mythology.

Immortals Phoenix Rising is a humorous and humorous description of the open-world action-adventure genre, and it offers a rewarding journey into a dynamic game. Players can go through open spaces, mountaineering and air to uncover all the secrets of a region inspired by the Greek gods on Golden Island.

The game features action-packed games, fast winds and close combat systems and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Players must face large creatures such as the Cyclops, the Minotaur and the Medusa. With the help of divine abilities such as the sword of Achilles, the bow of Odysseus and the wings of Titus, warriors can let themselves fly in the air to gain the sheer size of their enemies. In addition to battles, players can face a variety of logic and strategic puzzles, from personal puzzles to Tartarus’ waltz.

All pre-organizers receive the bonus task of “when the road is paved”. The Gold Edition of Immortals Phoenix Rising includes the main game, season pass and additional game content. Future game content is included in Season Boss and will feature completely new gods, myths, heroes, landscapes and game styles in three DLCs: A New God, Myths of the Eastern Empire and Lost Gods. The post-launch program includes free sporting events, weekly locker challenges and daily quests. Season passes can also be purchased separately.

More information about Immortals Phoenix Rising is available here: http://immortalsfenyxrising.com

All Versions in the Ubisoft Store: https://store.ubi.com/de/home