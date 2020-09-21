India and China hold military commanders’ talks to ease border tensions

Indo-China border tension: fierce confrontation between soldiers in Galwan in June

New Delhi:

A meeting between the Indian and Chinese military commanders is currently taking place near the actual control line on the Chinese side. De facto boundary Two neighbors.

Lieutenant-General-level talks, led by two Indian military lieutenants, are being held near a traditional Chinese border post in Moldo in eastern Ladakh, sources said. The joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also attending the meeting.

Indian and Chinese troops are tense stalemates along the LAC, especially in eastern Ladakh, including Pangong Lake, which attracts tourists, and several other points in the rocky mountainous regions where weather conditions are unacceptable.

Indian and Chinese military commanders met several times before and after a violent confrontation between soldiers from both sides on June 15.

Today’s meeting is a sixth corps-level meeting focused on implementing an agreement between the two countries on dissolution and phasing in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported citing an anonymous government source.

Sources added that for the first time, a co-secretary-level officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of the Indian delegation, and that India is seeking concrete results in the dialogue.

The two sides agreed to settle the border between Foreign Minister S Jai Shankar and Wang at a meeting of Chinese Foreign Ministers during the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Moscow on September 10.

These agreements included measures such as rapid dissolution of the armed forces, avoidance of actions that could heighten tensions, compliance with all agreements and protocols regarding border management, and measures to restore peace to Latin America.

At the meeting, the Indian delegation will be led by Lieutenant General Harin De Singh, Leh-based 14th Corps commander, while the Chinese side is expected to be led by Lieutenant General Liu Lin, commander of the Nam Xingang military area.

PTI quoted sources that “in the talks, India will sooner or later insist on the complete dismantling of Chinese forces at the point of friction.”

The Army is preparing to maintain current levels of troops and weapons in all forward areas of eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude areas during the harsh winter months when temperatures drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius.