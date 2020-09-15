India and China install cables to enhance communications at border flashpoints

India LEH, India (Reuters)-Two Indian officials said Chinese troops are installing fiber optic cable networks at flashpoints in the western Himalayas with India, despite high-level talks aimed at resolving the deadlock with India in the long run. Suggested to dig.

The Indus River flows through Leh in the Ladakh region on September 14, 2020. REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui

These cables, which provide advancing troops with a secure communication line at the rear base, were recently discovered south of Pang Gongcho Lake in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, a senior government official said.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops, supported by tanks and aircraft, are trapped in an unstable deadlock along a 70-kilometer-long frontline south of the lake.

The two sides accused each other of expanding the most serious confrontation on the border between neighbors armed with nuclear weapons for decades.

India’s third official said Monday that there have been no major withdrawals or reinforcements on both sides since the two countries’ foreign ministers met last week.

“It’s as tense as before,” he said.

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has questioned the cable network’s coverage.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that “as far as I know, the related report is not true.”

China and India will continue to communicate through diplomatic and military channels, Defense Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing in Beijing.

Chinese defense ministry officials could not immediately seek comment.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in battles with Chinese troops in the area. Both sides agreed to withdraw after the clashes, but Indian troops accused Chinese forces of violating the agreement.

Secure communication

In the air over Leh, the main city of Ladakh, Indian fighters flew all Monday morning, engines rang and rang across a valley surrounded by deserted mountains.

The first official mentions the southern bank of the lake, where the Indian and Chinese forces are a few hundred meters away. “Our biggest concern is that we laid fiber optic cables for high-speed communications.

“They are rapidly installing fiber optic cables on the south bank.

Indian intelligence agencies found a similar cable north of Lake Pangong Tso about a month ago, a second government official said.

India’s first official said authorities warned of this activity when satellite images showed abnormal lines in the sands of the high desert, south of Pang Gongcho.

He said that the communication cables judged by Indian experts and proven by foreign intelligence agencies were identified as communication cables laid in trenches, including near the Spanggur gap between the tops of hills launched by soldiers from the air for the first time in recent decades. said.

Indian officials say the building of border infrastructure could also have affected the confrontation.

China has complained about India building roads and runways in the area, and China says this has sparked tensions.

Former Indian military intelligence officials, who were not identified because of the susceptibility of the matter, said fiber-optic cables provided communications security and the ability to transmit data such as photos and documents.

“Speaking on the radio, you can get caught. Communication over fiber optic cables is secure,” he said.

Indian troops still rely on wireless communications, the first official said.