India, China announce joint statement on border dispute

Handout from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia | Anadolu Distributor | Getty images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ravrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Indian Foreign Minister Sue Brahmana Am Jai Shankar, Indian Foreign Minister, pose at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Moscow, Russia on September 10, 2020.

Singapore – India and China announce joint statement It has called for dialogue and a break to ease tensions between its nuclear-armed rivals over the ongoing border conflict in the Himalayas.

It came after foreign ministers of both countries met at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, discussions between Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India and Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, were “honest” and “constructive”.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border region does not reach the interests of either side. Therefore, the border forces on both sides must continue dialogue, quickly dismantle, maintain adequate distances, and ease tensions. I agreed.” The statement said. It added that it has agreed to comply with existing agreements and protocols on the Sino-India border issue and avoid measures that could heighten tensions.

“The two sides also agreed to continue dialogue and communication through a special representative mechanism on the Indo-China border issue,” the statement said.

Both armies have been fighting border disputes since May, A fatal crash in June killed 20 Indian soldiers.. China did not disclose whether the troops inflicted casualties. Earlier this week, New Delhi and Beijing accused each other of firing in the air as enemy soldiers fought a new confrontation on the nearby expressionless border.

Firearms are restricted in border areas. Transfer agreementExperts said they stressed the seriousness of this week’s confrontation.