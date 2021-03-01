India signs series of defense deals with Maldivian government in attempt to contain China

India has signed a series of defense deals with the new government of Ibrahim Solih of the Maldives, in an effort to contain China.

New Delhi will support the Indian Ocean island nation in infrastructure-related projects, as a counterpoint to China’s action, which has included the Maldives in its initiative known as the New Silk Road (Belt and Road Initiative).

India reiterated its commitment to the security of the Maldives by signing an agreement on a $ 50 million defense line of credit with Male, in order to improve the maritime capabilities of the strategic island.

Cordial meeting with the Minister of Defense Mariya Didi. There was a useful conversation about our defense cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives.

S. Jaishankar, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the two countries also signed the Uthuru Thila Falhu Port Project Agreement which “will strengthen the capacity of the Maldives Coast Guard and facilitate humanitarian assistance efforts and Disaster Relief (HARD)., Acronym in English) “. After all, “development partners, security partners,” he added.

The Minister of Defense of the Maldives, in turn, confirmed that cooperation in the field of defense has always been a key element in the close relations between India and the Maldives.

It was a great pleasure to welcome Hon EAM HE @DrSJaishankar at @MoDmv

From time immemorial, defense cooperation has been a key part of the brotherly relationship that exists between 🇮🇳🇲🇻

The Coast Guard Port and Shipyard in SIFAVARU will mark another milestone 🙏 https://t.co/IY5zzHDIkU – Mariya Didi 🎈 (ariMariyaDidi) February 21, 2021

It was a great honor for the Ministry of Defense to receive His Excellency S. Jaishankar. Defense cooperation has been a key part of the brotherly relationship between India and the Maldives since time immemorial. Another important milestone will be the Coast Guard port and shipyard in SIFAVARU.

In August 2020, India announced a financial envelope of 500 million dollars (approximately 2.7 billion reais) to finance the Greater Male Connectivity project.

“This is the first of eight major infrastructure projects implemented jointly by the Maldives and India to be awarded,” reads a joint statement released by the two countries on Sunday (21).

For its part, China is said to be actively lobbying for this project, in particular because of the strategic importance of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean region, where Beijing is trying to increase its presence.

According to a study by Gateway House India, China has invested more than one billion dollars (5.4 billion reais) in several housing projects, a power station, a bridge, water and wastewater treatment plants. in the Maldives, but most of these projects were signed under President Abdulla Yameen, who lost the 2018 elections to Ibrahim Solih.