People caught without masks in an area in Indonesia have to dig graves for those who have died from COVID-19.

Cerme district officials at the Gresik Regency in East Java ordered three middle-aged men and five minors to dig the graves of COVID-19 victims on September 9. CNN report Thursday.

Indonesia mandates masks, but some opposed wearing masks and social distancing. Indonesia confirms 232,628 cases of Corona 19 and 9,222 deaths Johns Hopkins University.

State officials enacted a mask duty in July, but allowed local authorities to determine penalties for violations of the rules.

In the Cerme area, officials order those who refuse to wear masks to pay 150,000 rupiah ($10) or fulfill social penalties. Social punishment is a more popular option, the region’s demand noh leader told CNN. It usually involves push-ups or cleaning.

He said he hopes digging a grave on the network will help directly convey the “real and serious impact of COVID-19.” He added that no gravedigger exists when the body is buried.

As Indonesia’s healthcare system reaches capacity, cases continue to increase in Southeast Asian countries. All emergency rooms at 20 Jakarta hospitals approved to treat COVID-19 patients are full, according to CNN.