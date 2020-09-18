Home World Indonesian residents have to dig tombs who were caught without masks and died of coronavirus

Indonesian residents have to dig tombs who were caught without masks and died of coronavirus

Sep 18, 2020 0 Comments
Indonesian residents have to dig tombs who were caught without masks and died of coronavirus

People caught without masks in an area in Indonesia have to dig graves for those who have died from COVID-19.

Cerme district officials at the Gresik Regency in East Java ordered three middle-aged men and five minors to dig the graves of COVID-19 victims on September 9. CNN report Thursday.

Indonesia mandates masks, but some opposed wearing masks and social distancing. Indonesia confirms 232,628 cases of Corona 19 and 9,222 deaths Johns Hopkins University.

State officials enacted a mask duty in July, but allowed local authorities to determine penalties for violations of the rules.

In the Cerme area, officials order those who refuse to wear masks to pay 150,000 rupiah ($10) or fulfill social penalties. Social punishment is a more popular option, the region’s demand noh leader told CNN. It usually involves push-ups or cleaning.

He said he hopes digging a grave on the network will help directly convey the “real and serious impact of COVID-19.” He added that no gravedigger exists when the body is buried.

As Indonesia’s healthcare system reaches capacity, cases continue to increase in Southeast Asian countries. All emergency rooms at 20 Jakarta hospitals approved to treat COVID-19 patients are full, according to CNN.

READ  'Let's get going': Uk tells firms to prepare for Brexit crunch

You May Also Like

Explaining the conflict in Libya

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj resigns at the end of October

Europe rises again'alarm' in coronavirus cases: WHO

Europe rises again’alarm’ in coronavirus cases: WHO

Covid pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years

Covid pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years

Barbados removes Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becomes a republic

Barbados removes Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becomes a republic

Lord Keen: Attorney Proposes Resignation for Brexit Bill Row

Lord Keen: Attorney Proposes Resignation for Brexit Bill Row

Coronavirus Live Updates: Worldwide Cases Reach 20 Million

Covid-19 live update: Europe enters’step of living with the virus’ as cases increase

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *