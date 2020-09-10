Indonesian stocks plunge as Jakarta replans partial coronavirus shutdown

Singapore — Indonesian stocks fell about 5% on Thursday after the capital Jakarta announced that it would resume partial lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Benchmark decline Jakarta Composite Index In contrast Profits seen in most markets across Asia Pacific. The index was also one of the worst performers in the region so far this year, falling more than 18% as of the closing on Wednesday compared to the 3.2% increase in the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan index.

Thursday’s decline was made by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan Mass movement restrictions Reuters said it would overwhelm the city’s health system with an increasing number of Corona 19 cases starting next Monday. Jakarta has been partially closed since April, but measures have eased since June.

According to Reuters, the restrictions that will be restored will be similar to those previously imposed, including temporary closures of offices excluding “essential” areas, restrictions on public transport services, and no meals at restaurants.