Injury Record: Mariners, Twins, Reds, Dodgers

Mariners Outfielder / Infielder Dylan moore The team announced that it was over for the season as a result of the concussion. Moore was injured by taking off the pitch from his helmet on Monday and ended a great campaign at the age of 28. Moore hit .255 / .358 / .496 in 159 at-bats in 2020, hitting 8 homers and 12 steals.

Twins Right handed Jake Odorizzi will “maybe” Included in the wildcard series roster according to director Jake Odorizzi. MLB.com Do-Hyung Park). Odorichi has blistered on his right middle finger since September 19th, and has been on the IL. This is Odorizzi’s third IL stint of the year, who previously dealt with back and chest issues. As a result, the Twins, who made a $17.8 million qualifying offer last winter, posted a 133 2/3 inning ERA of only 6.59 at Odori Chi this season. Nevertheless, they are heading for the second straight playoff marina.

Right handed will “maybe” Included in the wildcard series roster according to director Jake Odorizzi. MLB.com Do-Hyung Park). Odorichi has blistered on his right middle finger since September 19th, and has been on the IL. This is Odorizzi’s third IL stint of the year, who previously dealt with back and chest issues. As a result, the Twins, who made a $17.8 million qualifying offer last winter, posted a 133 2/3 inning ERA of only 6.59 at Odori Chi this season. Nevertheless, they are heading for the second straight playoff marina. Reds Left-handed Wade miley , In IL, whose shoulders have been tense since August 28 “Almost 100%” According to director David Bell Bobby Nai Ten Gale from the Cincinnati Inquirer). Reds, competing for playoffs, will likely use Miley in the bullpen if he can return this year. Age Ten Gale Relay. Miley, who signed a two-year $15 million contract last winter, wore a Cincinnati uniform and threw four starts, 12 1/3 innings of 6.57 armor. Fortunately for the team, the rotation was still one of the best in the league. Trevor Bauer , Louis Castillo , Sony gray and Tyler Male .

Left-handed , In IL, whose shoulders have been tense since August 28 “Almost 100%” According to director David Bell Bobby Nai Ten Gale from the Cincinnati Inquirer). Reds, competing for playoffs, will likely use Miley in the bullpen if he can return this year. Age Ten Gale Relay. Miley, who signed a two-year $15 million contract last winter, wore a Cincinnati uniform and threw four starts, 12 1/3 innings of 6.57 armor. Fortunately for the team, the rotation was still one of the best in the league. , , and . that much Dodgers Scratched third baseman Justin Turner Because of the discomfort of the left hamstring, on Tuesday track Ken Gurnick of MLB.com Tweet. Dodgers said this move was a preventive measure, but it’s worth noting that Turner missed a few weeks earlier this month due to left hamstring tension. So this latest issue could be a problem for the Dodgers as they approach the playoffs.