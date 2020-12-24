Inspired by the concept of “Apple Car” Magic Mouse? – Macmagazine.com

If there are two Apple products that are equally speculated and waiting, they are “Apple Glass” That’s it “Apple Car”. Over the years, we have commented on rumors and comments about these possible works by Apple – and now we have one of these for an account called Cupertino’s Automobile

Images and video of the most recent “Apple Car” concept created by the designer Jermaine (OnConceptCreator), In conjunction with LetsGoDigital. The look is very futuristic and somewhat similar to other products already released, but the concept has some different characteristics.

Here we go! May I introduce you to Apple Car and iCar?

Of course, the charger cable is not included.

And a lightning loading port!

Above, we welcome a design similar to the Magic Mouse – especially the version that comes with the iMac Pro. The reason is that the curve is similar, and the finish is shiny.

The designer, inspired by recent events, jokingly speculates in the video that buyers of the “Apple car” will have to buy the vehicle’s charger separately, in addition to the fact that it uses lightning quality – and the staff did not let it go, of course:

Like we said, there is a lot of speculation about the “Apple Car”, but not much is known about this ambitious Apple project. In 2021, we will see if there are more accurate and definite rumors about this – until then, we can only dream about these ideas.

Via Wccftech