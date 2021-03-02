Instagram introduces “live rooms” for 4 people

Due to the epidemic, Instagram lives (among other uses) have risen in popularity. Now, to face the competition, the app has introduced a live video option for up to four people.

New function, named Live rooms, Already tested in India and initially launched, then arrived in Indonesia and became available worldwide on Monday, March 1st. Other key features of live rooms are that they help content creators communicate better with the public and make money from work.

The Live rooms It also gives creators many more ways to build a business and make money. We recently announced that live viewers can purchase badges to show their love for their favorite creators. Through Live Rooms, visitors can purchase badges for hosts and use other interactive features such as shopping and live fundraisers. We are also exploring additional interactive tools such as evaluator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

“We recently announced that live viewers can purchase badges for their favorite creators. Through Live Rooms, visitors can purchase badges for hosts and use other interactive features Shopping in store e Direct fundraisers. We are also exploring additional interactive tools such as evaluator controls and audio resources that will be available in the coming months, ”reads the news release from the social network.

However, Instagram says that no one blocked in live rooms can access the broadcast. Similarly, guests who have access to a canceled life for violating social networking guidelines will not be able to attend meetings.

How to create live rooms

First, make sure you have the latest version of Instagram and update the app if necessary. In addition, first Live rooms Now globally available, you may have to wait a few more days for your preference to appear Skills.

The process of creating live rooms can be used to start a traditional broadcast. First, it is necessary to select the camera on Instagram (same as the one used to create stories) and select the “Live” option. Then add a caption to the stream and click the icon Rooms Add guests (or rooms, depending on the language of use). See who asked to join live or who you would like to invite.

All three participants can be added at once, but they can enter later if someone arrives late. The broadcast can be announced to everyone’s followers in the live rooms – an interesting feature to increase engagement.

