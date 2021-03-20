Instagram will create an app for kids

Instagram is more concerned with protecting its users and will release a version for children under 13 years of age.

According to information published on the website BuzzFeed News, Instagram works on app for kids under 13.

Although social networks generally only allow you to create an account from the age of 13, it is known that there are many children who have had active accounts before. Aware of this situation, Instagram is committed to creating a version for teens or children in which parents will learn about the type of content they consume. In the past, this social network had already taken an important step in protecting children by preventing them from being contacted by strangers.

The project is the responsibility of Adam Moseri, the head of Instagram.

The social network reinforced the notion that “you must be at least 13 years old to use Instagram” and announced that new users will be asked to indicate their age when registering.

The development of this solution follows Facebook's launch of Messenger Kids in 2017 for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

