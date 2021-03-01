Instagram will start allowing four people directly

Frequent users of Instagram rights will soon have the opportunity to integrate even more users into a single stream for visitors.

Currently, Instagram allows two users to meet in the same live stream, but in recent months the company has been testing a feature to further improve this system, called “Live Rooms”. This allows you to live on the platform with up to four users at a time.

The company hopes that this feature will allow users more space to create new content on the service. Keep in mind that this feature will be available to all users worldwide from today – but it may take a few more days to come up with all the accounts on the platform.

Live broadcasts have become more and more routine during epidemics, with many users making live calls on very different topics using the time they have at home. With this feature, Instagram wants to use this development so that more users can participate in the broadcast.