Intel Confirms 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop Processors Coming In Early 2021

Intel said its 11th generation Rocket Lake desktop processors will be available in Q1 of 2021 and support PCIe 4.0.

The timing of Intel’s announcement is likely not by chance. AMD will unveil its first CPU. Next-generation Zen 3 architecture For desktop computers tomorrow, they will almost certainly compete for Intel’s dominance over high-performance PCs. Intel’s confirmation that it has a new chip next year feels like a reminder to PC builders that there are options beyond the flashy hardware that AMD announced.

Intel’s 14nm chip with a twist

Intel’s news is vague as to the actual release date, Videocardz report The new Rocket Lake-S chip is said to be compatible with existing Intel 400 series motherboards as well. It will help anyone who wants to upgrade when new chips are released next year.

Wccftech It also provides more information on the next major enhancements to Intel’s desktop processors, which are expected to continue using the same 14nm process that Intel has been using for years. one, Wccftech It claims to be backporting some of the architectural enhancements Intel made its debut. Willow Cove architecture On the 11th generation mobile processors, which should offer some more substantial upgrades, even though Intel hasn’t yet launched a 10nm desktop product.

In addition to PCIe 4.0, the new Rocket Lake-S lineup is expected to offer the company’s new Xe graphics along with integrated Thunderbolt 4 (and USB4) support.