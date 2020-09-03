Media playback is not supported on the device. Media caption ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the BBC in 2017 that Afghanistan was “contemplating all party charges”.

The United States has imposed sanctions on senior officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including prosecutor Patu Ben Suda.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the court for “an illegal attempt to put Americans in jurisdiction.”

The Hague-based ICC is currently investigating whether US troops have committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The United States has been criticizing the courts since its inception and is one of 12 states that have not yet registered.

Balkees Jarrah, senior advisor to the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, criticized the sanctions as “a shameful new low on America’s commitment to justice for victims of the worst crimes.”

Pompeii O’s move is “a remarkable distortion of US sanctions designed to punish rights abusers and Clef Tokrat to target those who prosecute war crimes,” she tweeted.

The ICC, enacted by the UN Treaty in 2002, investigates people responsible for genocide, anti-humanitarian crimes and war crimes and intervenes when state authorities cannot or do not prosecute under law.

What is the International Criminal Court?

The treaty has been ratified in 123 countries, including Britain. However, the United States, along with China, India and Russia, refused to join. Some African countries have accused the body of being unduly focused on Africans..

What are the sanctions?

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in June, The United States may block the assets of ICC employees and block entry.

Pompeo addressed reporters on Wednesday, saying that the heads of the jurisdiction, complementation and cooperation departments Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko would face sanctions under this order.

He dismissed the ICC as “a completely broken and corrupt institution,” he said, saying that “people who actually support those individuals are also at risk of being exposed to sanctions.”

The US State Department has also restricted visa issuance for ICC employees involved in “US workforce research efforts”.

When President Trump issued an executive order in June, the ICC condemned “additional threats and coercive measures.”

“Attack on the ICC also represents an attack on the interests of victims of brutal crimes, many of which represent the court’s last hope for justice.” Read the statement.

Who is Fatou Bensouda?

Bensouda, a former Attorney General in her hometown Gambia, occupied an ideal position to succeed Luis Moreno-Ocampo as Chief Attorney for the ICC.

She was also a senior legal adviser to a UN-assisted tribunal who prosecuted alleged suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

She expanded the ICC investigation to investigate the conflict elsewhere, but now it’s outraged by the United States, Africa is still her main focus. All ICC trials so far have been focused solely on Africans, and Thomas Lubanga, leader of the militia of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, became the first person to be sentenced to war crimes by the ICC in 2012.

However, Ben Suda faced a series of defeats, including the acquittal of former Cote d’Ivoire President Laureng Bagbo in 2019 for war crimes and an anti-humane crime prosecution against Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenya in 2014.

What is the ICC investigating?

Earlier this year, the ICC began investigating allegations of war crimes committed by the United States and others in the Afghan conflict.

According to ICC legal processHowever, the court may issue an arrest warrant or subpoena for the prosecution to appear after collecting sufficient evidence and confirming the suspect. There it is determined whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

At the time, Mr. Pompey O vowed to protect Americans from investigators, saying it was “a truly breathtaking act of an unresponsible political body pretending to be a legal entity.”

The ICC’s 2016 report says there is reasonable ground to believe that the US military has committed torture. In a secret custody operated by the CIA

Since May 2003, the actions of the Taliban, the Afghan government and the US military are expected to be reviewed in court.

Afghanistan is a member of the court, but officials there have also expressed opposition to the investigation.