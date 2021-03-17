International Monetary Fund: Summary of the International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund: Summary of this important organization!

The International Monetary Fund is currently one of the most important economic institutions in the world. This is because he is also responsible for ensuring economic stability among member states without being able to help them in crisis situations.

The activities of the International Monetary Fund and its performance in the contemporary world are constantly closed by major events in the country. Among them, we can mention the entrance exams and ENEM, mainly history and current events.

Therefore, it is essential that you master the key features of this company to respond with peace of mind.

International Monetary Fund: Introduction

The International Monetary Fund, or International Monetary Fund in its essence, is an organized body and the United Nations partner of the United Nations, which must act to regulate the world economy. In this way, the International Monetary Fund works to ease the international class, with the main objective of promoting exchange rate stability to reduce world poverty and avoid major economic instability.

In the post-World War II context, the International Monetary Fund was created in 1944 at the Bretton Woods Conference. The conference was held to help rebuild the world economy. In this way, the participants aimed to regulate exchanges between countries and create an international body that would help stabilize the world economy.

International Monetary Fund: Objectives

The International Monetary Fund set some objectives in its creation. In key countries, we can cite advice on improving the economies of member countries. In addition, the International Monetary Fund can help prevent financial crises and monitor risks among member states and provide loans.

International Monetary Fund: its functions

In its creation, the International Monetary Fund received a number of specific functions. The first is to establish a monetary system in which the value of the national currency helps maintain the economic stability of countries. To accomplish this function, it was determined that the fund would have a large currency reserve. To build and maintain this reserve, 189 member states, especially in dangerous situations, will deposit and lend money.

The International Monetary Fund also develops international and national economic analyzes, formulates development policies and establishes international norms that promote global economic stability.

International Monetary Fund: Headquarters and Representatives

The International Monetary Fund is headquartered in Washington, DC. Each member state is represented by an individual. Usually, it will be the Minister of Economy.

FMI: Oh Votto

Each country has the right to vote, and the voting power is proportional to the amount invested in the fund. In 2020, the rankings were defined as follows: the United States 16.52%, Japan 6.15%, China 6.09%, Germany 5.32% and France 4.03%. Brazil is in tenth place with 2.2%.

Countries that are not part of the International Monetary Fund

Some countries have chosen not to be part of the International Monetary Fund. They are: Cuba, East Timor, Liechtenstein, North Korea, Monaco, Taiwan and the Vatican.