Interpol seeks Portuguese ammonium nitrate dealer over Beirut blast

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
Interpol seeks Portuguese ammonium nitrate dealer over Beirut blast - News

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, citing its Lebanese representative ANN, General Attorney General Kazan al-Jury, who was investigating the blast in the Lebanese capital, said about 6,500 people had been injured and had received a copy of the statement from the International Criminal Police Organization. (Interpol) against the “nitrate trader” last Tuesday, without providing additional details about the whereabouts or whereabouts of the Portuguese citizen.

Kazan al-Jury, which took over a month ago following the abandonment of an investigation by Lebanese Attorney General Kazan Oudat into alleged links to one of the ministers charged in the tragedy, today confirmed another Interpol warning that the owner of the ship “Roses”.

The Moldovan cargo ship “Roses” arrived on the coast of Lebanon in 2013, arrived with a large amount of ammonium nitrate, made in Georgia and unloaded cargo in Beirut, although its final destination was Mozambique.

The Lebanese judge in charge of the case has already appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Daib on December 4 and three former ministers for negligence in the August 4, 2020 case.

After the tragedy, Lebanese President Michael Aun acknowledged that he was aware of the presence of “large amounts” of ammonium nitrate stored in the port two weeks before the eruption, and that the port location was the cause of the fire that occurred.

The eruption of about 3,000 tons of manure devastated many areas around the Lebanese capital, leaving about 300,000 people temporarily homeless, more than 200 dead and more than 6,500 injured.

