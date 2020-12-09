Introduces Manifest V3 API for Chrome Extensions, spells real bad news for ad blockers

Google has been working on an updated version of the Chrome extension API called ‘Manifest V3’ for over two years now. After the extension developers Rallied against some of the proposed changes, Google went back to the drawing board, and now the final documentation for Manifest V3 is available to developers.

This is the first major change from Manifest V3 webRequest API, Used in each content block extension, which has been modified NotificationNet Request API. Not a secure option for privacy / security, the new API allows Chrome to provide extensions with a filter list that analyzes Chrome, instead of sending Chrome to filter every network request.

{ "id" : 1 , "priority" : 1 , "action" : { "type" : "block" }, "condition" : { "urlFilter" : "abc" , "domains" : [ "foo.com" ], "resourceTypes" : [ "script" ] } }

Notice Example rule with NetRequest API

Many developers initially spoke out against the announcement Netrequest API, saying it was too limited, but Google is improving it. It now supports a wide variety of wildcard operators, such as how most content blockers designed their own listings. However, Google still has a low cap on the number of rules that can have an extension, which will undoubtedly not fit right in with some developers. Extensions only apply Maximum 30,000 rules, Which seems to be in high numbers, but only on the EasyList (one of the most common blockchains) More than 60,000 rules. Google said there would be a limit to 9to5Google Chrome 89 has been upgraded to 300,000, Which is great, but not enough to implement some common blockchains at once.

Most of the other changes go unnoticed by non-developers. Remotely hosted code is no longer allowed, so extensions can only run the code included in its package (allowing Google to evaluate all codes during the review process). It was already needed by Firefox and others, but now it is becoming standard in all Chromium based browsers. Google changes background pages Service workers And updating some APIs to take effect Promises, Making the extension similar to modern web development.

The new Manifest V3 API is already being shipped in part Chrome Beta 88, And will begin accepting Google V3 extensions once Chrome 88 reaches its standard branch in mid-January. The shutdown date for the V2 extensions is not yet known, but Google says that “developers can expect the migration period to last at least a year from the time the manifest V3 lands on the standard channel”.

There is Microsoft Already stated Microsoft Edge Manifesto fully supports the V3 standard, which includes new limitations of content blockers. “Manifesto V3’s decision to embrace change is based on our commitment to improving privacy, security and performance for the benefit of our end users, as well as allowing developers to expand and enrich their Microsoft Edge experience.” Said before They will continue to support the old webRequest API used by all current content blockers. Firefox has its own extension API implementation, and Until 2019, “There are no immediate plans to block WebraQuest.”