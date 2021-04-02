‘Invasion’ car swarm of 15,000 bees in the United States

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, USA, a man made a 10-minute stop at a supermarket and was surprised to find a swarm of 15,000 bees in the back seat of a car.

It only took a few minutes to find the “home” where thousands of bees in the United States were sitting behind a bouquet. An unidentified man from the Los Cruces fire department made a 10-minute stop at a supermarket in the city last Sunday. When he arrived he saw a large crowd in the vehicle he was driving. What’s wrong? He then opened the window slightly, enough to hold several small insects.

In fact, according to The New York Times, he noticed something different about the car until he started driving. “He called 112 because he didn’t know what to do,” explains Jesse Johnson, a firefighter from Los Cruz, who was called to the incident that day.

Johnson, who is a hobbyist of beekeeping, is the best man to respond to that unusual situation. However, according to the paramedic, the case is not so unusual. In the spring, the swarm tends to follow the queen bee to another location. According to the 37-year-old firefighter, thousands of bees often flew away from a nearby parade, ditch or home.

“Fortunately, when the bees gather, they are very inferior,” he clarified. Despite this, a “stain” of these insects is enough to scare anyone who is less accustomed to beekeeping. When Jesse Johnson approached the vehicle with a hive box, he saw the driver fighting the insects. “He was worried the car had been borrowed by a friend,” he added.

The removal of the bees took about 20 minutes. It may have been less durable, but the firefighter wanted to make sure they were all out and not looking for the queen bee yet.

At least two people, a security guard and another firefighter were reportedly bitten, but no one was seriously injured.

Jesse Johnson, a beekeeper, estimated that 15,000 people in the car weighed one kilogram. The swarm you collected is now in your home, ready to make honey.