“Invasion of Las Vegas” features the first images released by Netflix; Check it out!

For those who enjoy science fiction and terrorism, the new film Netflix It is the right choice for you! “Invasion of Las Vegas” released its first images by streaming company 8, Friday, and they are interesting.

+++ Read more: Tom Holland appeared in the US Army “Cherry” teaser; Check it out!

Movement Sock Snyder (“Justice League”, “300” and “Matrugata of the Dead”), this feature follows a group of mercenaries when a zombie erupts in Las Vegas, USA. They decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever seen and all this in an isolated zone. Tension, right?

If I only get all the goosebumps with these pictures, imagine when the zombies will come? My new movie Army of the Dead: Invasion, directed by Jack Snyder, will be coming to my website soon (soon) in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Eod1BQjntV – Netflix Brazil (et Netflix Brazil) January 8, 2021

+++ READ MORE: Ray Fisher, Cyborg, may be removed from “Flash” after controversy; Understand

In the names of such actors Dave Batista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), All Burnell (“Strange Children’s Home”) and aNa de la Regura (“Narcos”) stands alone.

“Invasion of Las Vegas” does not yet have a release date on the list Netflix.

Unfortunately I still can’t afford this spoiler! 😉 – Netflix Brazil (et Netflix Brazil) January 8, 2021

Last login: 11 January 2021 – 01:38:27 (1045761).