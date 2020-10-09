Investors looking forward to Apple’s 5G iPhone launch,’unprecedented upgrade cycle’

Apple Inc. launched a virtual launch of its products during the COVID-19 crisis, and now the company is preparing its most important products.

Smartphone giant Online event reservation for October 13th



The new phones are expected to launch a little later than last year’s cycle, but the company is expected to hold stock of the device ahead of the year-end.

People have been using their smartphones for an increasingly long time, and the most important question for Apple investors is whether 5G connectivity is enough to drive massive upgrades. US carrier Continue building 5G networksHowever, the initial launch of this new wireless standard may not bring the most dramatic improvements to 5G’s ultimate promise: wireless speed and latency.

Nevertheless, when Apple invited to the event on Tuesday, it hinted that 5G could be a major selling point for new phones. In fact, the launch tag line that will start at 1:00 PM EST is “Hi, Speed”. It is not yet known whether Apple will provide support for the millimeter wave spectrum. The faster type of 5G, Or whether the phone is compatible with sub-6 5G, which is more widely available but does not provide a step-up improvement over 4G networks.

It is believed that Apple is planning four “iPhone 12” devices for future release. Many expect the company to roll out two regular iPhone 12 models with 5.4 and 6.1-inch screen sizes, and two “Pro” versions with 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen sizes. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong, Pro models may have a third camera on the back and 3D Lidar detection allowing for better augmented reality capabilities.

Ong wrote that all four new phones should have 5G connectivity and the event was named “Hi, Speed”. He expects the 5.4-inch model to be popular with consumers, given that Apple still has a strong appetite for smaller screen sizes despite moving to an increasingly larger form factor.

Ong also expects Apple to drop the price of older iPhone 11 devices and drop some older versions while offering six to eight different iPhone models.

Apple launched a new iPhone 10 days after it was announced last year, but the release of some models was delayed in 2018 and 2017. It is not yet known when people will actually be able to get a new smartphone this year and what the level of supply will be. .

“Some models may be limited in more unit volume, or the new iPhone launch may be staggered similarly to the past few years. This possibility seems to be fading because we have recently heard less about the possibility of further delays,” wrote Ong.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty, who quoted a supply chain check, production for all four models has already begun, but the smallest and largest models are delayed by two weeks compared to the middle two, she said.

In addition to 5G and camera upgrades, Huberty expects Apple to highlight faster processors and new entry-level storage configurations.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that Apple and its Asian supply chain “expect increased demand for larger 6.7-inch models.” This could help drive Apple’s “unprecedented upgrade cycle,” with an estimated 350 million iPhones ripening right now. For an upgrade.

In addition to releasing a new iPhone, Apple may also release its own headphones, a smaller version of the HomePod smart speaker, and tags that people can use to track physical objects using Bluetooth.

Apple has strongly adopted AirPods earbuds, and the company plans to eventually launch over-the-ear headphones under its own brand. A Recent Bloomberg Report Highlighted apple Decide to use third-party speakers and headphones made by Sonos



Logitech International SA



And Bose suggested in the store that the company could plan an announcement for that category.

Deustche Bank’s Ong said that changes to Apple’s third-party sales strategy “may signal that AirPods Studios are coming soon”, referring to the new headphones, but it’s still unclear if it will happen next week or later this year. “No.” ”

The Apple-branded Bluetooth tracker has been the subject of rumors for over a year, and some expect Apple to finally release an “air tag” at an upcoming event. These are trackers similar to Tile’s products, where people can use Bluetooth to find these objects in case of loss or theft by placing small tags on objects such as wallets or keys.

The October 13th event follows mid-September when the company was seen. New Apple Watch, iPad and Subscription Bundle Released That Offer discounts to people who have signed up for multiple Apple services. Apple can offer these new service bundles and some sort of affiliation for those buying a new iPhone.

Morgan Stanley’s Huberty model ships approximately 78 million iPhones in the December quarter and 220 million units in the full fiscal year ending in September next year.