iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3: Update your devices now!

A Apple Today released several updates including iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3. From the start with the iPhone and iPad updates, the “Find” app adds a new feature called “Find My Items”. It allows you to find lost parts made by a third party, and coordinates this process. At the moment, the only compatible device is the Belkin Soundform Independent Wireless Headset.

iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3: Update your Apple devices now!

In addition, the Update Allows the iPhone camera to read small QR codes. It comes with the ability to organize Bluetooth calls by category. Additionally, you can use the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 ranges to determine the distance between the iPhone and the Homepot Mini. All to ensure the best transfer of music between devices.

The update removes many bugs. Including artefacts allowed to appear in photos taken with the iPhone 12 Pro model using the HDR. Fixed another bug related to fitness + widget. But there is another new feature in iOS 14.4. Fixed an issue with the keyboard appearing with the wrong language. This is in the messaging application, among other things.

The latest version of iOS eliminates the issue of calls. The lock screen was able to respond under certain conditions. Finally, iOS 14.4 removes an error that does not allow stories to be retold from the Carplay News app.

Additionally, updates for iOS and iPadOS include security links that remove three security holes.

However, Apple released the WatchOS 7.3. On the one hand it includes a new unity dial based on the colors of the Pan-African flag. Apple Fitness + subscribers, on the other hand, have the right to a “walk-in” function, which enables audio that encourages exercise use while walking. Failure of control center and notification center is resolved.

