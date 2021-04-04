IOS 14.5 will allow you to review the iPhone 11 battery

The iPhone and batteries have been a story for decades. Apple smartphones have a bad reputation for battery life, which is sometimes a mistake. After all, Apple seems to be doing everything it can to satisfy users with the autonomy of their smartphones and battery performance. Wizard iOS version 14.5.

IOS 14.5 Beta 6 has now been released with many new features. There is one feature that many iPhone 11 owners are interested in. In fact, thanks to this update, they will be able to reconsider their battery life to get a better idea about health.

Be careful, let it be clear: this update will not extend the life of the iPhone 11 batteries in any way. No, this will allow you to better diagnose the condition of the battery and evaluate its maximum capacity. Restoration will be automatic According to this article published on the official website of the applicationAnd. On the other hand, battery charging requires several charging cycles. So, you may have to wait a while before you know if your battery is in good condition or needs to be replaced.

What about other iPhones?

That’s where the bad news comes in: only the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max benefit from this new feature. In fact, this is not surprising. In fact, this batch of Apple smartphones has a minor battery defect and this update is coming to fix it.

This will be frustrating for other iPhone owners who have seen the battery run faster in the iOS 14.2 release. However, Apple guarantees that the iPhone 13 battery is more efficient than the 12 battery, especially in terms of its independence. Will this put an end to Apple’s battery issues?

