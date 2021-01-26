A Apple The iPhone 12 has always revealed the potential for interference in medical devices placed in the heart. Pacemakers and defibrillators are an example of this. This is something that has been talked about since these models were introduced in October last year. This warning applies to most electronic devices with radio properties. Nothing big so far. However, Apple decided to issue an additional warning as it introduced the Maxoff charger.

IPhone 12: If you can keep it out of your heart!

Medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators may have sensors that respond to magnets and radio waves. This is when in close contact. Keep your iPhone and jewelry out of contact with these devices MagSafe At a safe distance from the device. That is, if you use wireless charging it will be more than 15 cm or more than 30 cm. In the meantime, consult your physician and device manufacturer. This is for specific guidance. ”

Apple has also specifically warned about components such as the MagSafe Charger and the MagSafe Duo Charger. So it says they can also interfere with medical devices:

All MagSafe parts (each sold separately) also contain magnets. On the other hand, MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger emit radio waves. These magnets and electromagnetic fields can interfere with medical devices.

Despite the warnings, Apple insists that while all iPhone 12 models have more magnets than previous iPhone models, “they are not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference in medical devices than previous iPhone models.”

Results of studies published earlier this month Journal of Heart Rhythm The iPhone 12 models “could prevent patients’ life-saving treatment,” he said. This is due to magnetic interference with medical devices. Three Michigan physicians examined these connections. For this they had an iPhone 12 next to the patient’s pacemaker. The article shows that the device immediately went into a “suspended” state during the test.

For this reason without a pacemaker, keep your iPhone further away.

Although we talked about Apple in this case, it is a problem for all types of devices. In fact, there are people who carry smartphones in their pockets. They should never do that. All electronics cause interference. So no little care.

