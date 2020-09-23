iPhone 12 release date and preorders just leaked. Mark on the calendar

The wait seems to be almost over. After months of rumors, finally we Iphone 12 The date the event and/or order begins.

According to AppleInsiderThe iPhone 12, which claims to have been contacted by someone who works for a carrier in the Netherlands, is due for release on Tuesday, October 13. This is in line with some reports we’ve seen before, including a leak from Jon Prosser in early August. .

According to the same source, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 will start on Friday, October 16th. Evan Blass’ previous leak pointed to preorders ending October 23rd based on carrier promotions. Just one week after pre-order starts. , So this latest rumor looks believable.

leakage Jon Prosser in early August on Twitterr said the iPhone 12 event will be on October 12th and the unit will be shipped on October 19th.

Separate new leak MacRumors UK wireless operator EE reveals that it is preparing to launch 5G iPhone 12 In a presentation reported to employees, British Telecom’s CEO Marc Allegra said the new iPhone launch “soon has a few days left.”

Apple’s own Eddy Cue, SVP of Internet Software and Services, made a cameo in this presentation. He is said to have congratulated EE on becoming the first carrier to offer plans bundled with Apple services. Perhaps other carriers will follow it as well, as Apple has released the Apple One bundle.

iPhone 12 will be Apple’s largest iPhone launch in a few years. The company will unveil four new iPhone 12 models, including a 5.4-inch device. Iphone 12 mini. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be released.

Non-Pro iPhones should have Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor, OLED display, and 5G connectivity, but recent rumors say the smallest new iPhone could be less powerful. B14 chip. The two regular iPhone 12 models should have dual rear cameras.

As prices go up, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely add telephoto lenses and LiDAR sensors for improved photo and augmented reality performance. Rumors about the iPhone 12 Pro’s 120Hz display have been shot down, but you never know what could happen.

The iPhone 12 leak probably won’t stop until October 13. If that’s the real date, check out the iPhone 12 Mega Hub for all the latest news on pricing, release dates, specs and more.