iPhone 12 Release Date: Apple’s virtual event for the anticipated 5G smartphone is October 13.

Apple has set a debut date for the latest iPhone. New device rumored Iphone 12, Ultra-fast 5G wireless connectivity and iPad-inspired new designs are expected to be included. It will be open on October 13th at 10am PT. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and September Apple Watch and iPad Announcements, The iPhone event will be held entirely online amid ongoing concerns. Corona virus Worldwide epidemic of infectious diseases. Apple’s events are streamed through the website.

Analysts say that Apple’s fall product launch this year is expected to spark a wave of upgrade purchases with fans watching the iPhone’s new 5G features and a knowledgeable look similar to the iPad Pro. According to the survey, 53% of respondents said they plan to buy an iPhone this year. Electronics Dealership Decluttr. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 2 5G with a foldable display or flashy rivals like Microsoft Surface Duo, Two screens sandwiched together-brings a new spin to the standard metal and glass smartphone structure. However, most consumers will be drawn to what they know.

And even if the new iPhone only offers a few new bells and whistles beyond other exterior designs, it will grab the lion’s attention.



Apple’s invitation, which often has a few clues, this time has the Apple logo in a circle in different colors of blue, orange and red. And there is a pun called “Hello, speed”.

It didn’t prevent people from speculating about other mysteries that could be hidden in the meaning of the invitation. Apple also Announcing new over-ear headphones During the event, some people wonder if the circle has anything to do with the audio sound. (Apple Remove competing headphones In the store before the event).

Yes, you can read Apple event slogan and tagline. “Speed” is likely to refer to your new iPhone. There is debate about the Apple event invitation image that hints at a specific product. My initial reaction to this new invitation was audio related news. pic.twitter.com/2JIF6gFP4V — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) October 6, 2020

Apple also included an augmented reality trick on its website, as it did at last month’s event, where the circle of invitations turned into a floating sphere representing the date of October 13.

However, the star of the Apple Show is expected to be the new iPhone replacing the $799 iPhone $11,999. Iphone 11 pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Which started at $1,099 at launch in 2019. Prices are expected to remain largely the same, but Apple is expected to upgrade the device’s features, including better cameras, faster chips, and the company’s latest software. iOS 14. There are rumors Apple iPhone 12 Mini available, Is a potential reaction to some people complaining that smartphones are increasingly not pocket-friendly.

Apple, which hosts events over the Internet, isn’t the only thing that differentiates iPhone announcements over the past few years. Analysts are expecting Apple’s latest handset to launch in late October or early November. This is about a month after the usual iPhone launch. Apple has warned, admitting that a new smartphone will be released in July.Weeks“Later than usual.

Apple’s announcement also Amazon’s rebalanced prime day shopping event, Is scheduled for October 13th and 14th. Usually a fully composed holiday took place in July, but The deadline has been delayed this year. In the coronavirus epidemic.

Apple still holds events in September of each year, and we use them to help our new iPad, new Apple Watch and new Apple One Subscription service. The service combines Apple TV Plus for $4.99 per month, Apple Music for $9.99 per month, Apple News Plus for $9.99 per month, and Apple Arcade gaming activity for $4.99 per month.

Aside from the new iPhones, Apple’s event may be the first to showcase the latest computers powered by microprocessing. A chip the company calls Apple Silicon.

Apple hasn’t shared much of the details of the latest computers, which will replace the Intel processors that Apple has relied on for 14 years with chips similar to those that power iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs. Apple said it will continue to sell Intel-based computers for the time being, but said improved performance, battery life, and an easier connection to the iPhone and iPad are driving the change.

“Hardware and software are fundamental to everything we do,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, when announcing these efforts this summer. “It will take your Mac to the next level.”

Still, people will be most interested in the iPhone, and for good reason. Analysts are increasingly saying that this year’s upgrades, including new designs and 5G wireless technology, will lead to much higher demand.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, “If you take a step back, the iPhone 12 is the most important product cycle for Cook & Co. since iPhone 6 in 2014, and it will be another defining field for Apple’s future-looking growth story despite the easing consumer consumption landscape. “I am sure. Immediately after Apple’s announcement, I wrote a note to investors. Ives said the launch of the iPhone 12 is expected to be an “once in a decade” event with or without coronavirus.