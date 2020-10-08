Home Tech iPhone 12 video turns Apple’s new phone into a killer accessory.

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments
We already know a lot about four things. Iphone 12 The model Apple is due to unveil on October 13th, but there are always some surprises that haven’t leaked before the big day. Although unlikely, we hope that one of these surprises will turn out to be similar to this concept of turning the iPhone 12 into a Magic Mouse.

Unfortunately this isn’t a real product that’s leaked as much as we want another useful way to drain iPhone battery all day long. Instead this Yanko designFor a glimpse, what would happen if Apple decided to think a bit more out of the box and integrate the iPhone and Mac in a completely different way.

