iPhone 12 video turns Apple’s new phone into a killer accessory.

We already know a lot about four things. Iphone 12 The model Apple is due to unveil on October 13th, but there are always some surprises that haven’t leaked before the big day. Although unlikely, we hope that one of these surprises will turn out to be similar to this concept of turning the iPhone 12 into a Magic Mouse.

Unfortunately this isn’t a real product that’s leaked as much as we want another useful way to drain iPhone battery all day long. Instead this Yanko designFor a glimpse, what would happen if Apple decided to think a bit more out of the box and integrate the iPhone and Mac in a completely different way.

This concept envisions the Magic Mouse Mini, a luxury pop socket with an optical sensor that attaches to the back of the iPhone. When in place, you can move your iPhone like a regular computer mouse. Pretty smart isn’t it?

In addition, the iPhone itself uses some of the features of the standalone Magic Mouse, so you can use the touch screen as an interface for all gestures and inputs familiar to Magic Mouse users for a long time. Perhaps the Magic Mouse Mini won’t stop your iPhone from behaving like an iPhone.

Can you see this at the iPhone 12 launch event? There will be many new products on the show. But there is no way this will be one of them. This is mainly because it wasn’t developed by Apple, but there are technical barriers to overcome before something like this can work in the real world.

So right now, if you want to use your iPhone as a mouse, you’ll need to download one of these lame mouse apps from the App Store. Or stop using your phone and buy a real Magic Mouse.