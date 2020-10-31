iPhone 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy 20: which phone will win?

that much Iphone 12 Block’s shiny new phone Samsung Galaxy S20 Both phones are still strong rivals, especially as prices fell below $800.

Apple’s iPhone 12 brings a number of upgrades to the table, including a sleek design with a blazing A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, an improved camera, and a more rugged ceramic shield display. But don’t count the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 has a lot more, including a more versatile camera system, a bigger battery, and a smooth 120Hz display. So, which of these phones will win? iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20 Best phone for you.

iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20: spec comparison

Iphone 12 iGalaxy S20 price US $799 US $799 display 6.1 inch OLED (2532 x 1170) 6.2 inch OLED (3200 x 1440) 120Hz colors Black, white, red, green and blue Gray, blue, pink and white CPU A14 Snapdragon 865 lamb 4 GB 12 GB Save 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128 GB Rear camera 12 million pixels (f / 1.6), 12 million pixels ultra wide f / 2.4) 12 million pixels wide angle (f1.8), 12 million pixels ultra wide angle (f / 2.2), 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0) zoom 5x digital 3x optical / 30x digital Front camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 10 million pixels (f / 2.2) video 4K up to 60fps (Dolby Vision) 8K up to 24fps 5G sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz or mmWave (Verizon) 5G battery life (hours: minutes) 8:25 9:31 (8:04 @ 120Hz) size 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 5.9 x 3 x 0.31 inches weight 5.78 oz 5.7 oz

iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20: price and value

The iPhone 12 starts at $799 through your carrier and costs $829 unlocked with 64GB of storage. You can upgrade to 128GB ($849), 256GB ($949).

The Samsung Galaxy S20’s list price is $999, but it often sells for $799 through retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. There is only one storage option of 128 GB. All S20 models offer microSD card slots except Verizon.

Overall, the S20 is good for value if you can find it on sale because you get twice as much storage for the same price. Check out us iPhone 12 Discount and Galaxy S20 discounts Latest discount page.

winner: Galaxy S20

iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20: design

(Image source: Future)

The iPhone 12 brings a whole new look to this fight with its flat design. The display is perfectly flat, unlike the Galaxy S20. Samsung’s curved display can be accidentally touched.

Another good thing about the iPhone 12 is its Ceramic Shield display, which promises 4x the drop performance compared to the iPhone 11. Apple’s handset iPhone 12 drop test, So it seems to respond to the hype.

The Galaxy S20 is a bit bigger than the iPhone 12 and is slightly lighter at 5.7 ounces compared to the 5.76 ounces on Apple devices.

The iPhone 12 has more color options. You can choose from black, white, red, green and blue, but the S20 is limited to gray, blue, pink and white. The only attack on the iPhone 12 is a noticeable notch that looks quite large compared to the S20’s front camera punch hole.

winner: Iphone 12

iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20: display

(Image source: Tom’s Guide)

The Galaxy S20 6.2-inch OLED display is more advanced than the 6.1-inch panel of the iPhone 12, because only Samsung’s phones support a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows for smoother scrolling and animations as well as more fluid gameplay on titles that support 120Hz.

The S20’s screen resolution is 3200 x 1440, which is sharper than the iPhone 12’s 2532 x 1170 display. Samsung’s panel was able to reach 857 nits in our tests, so the brightness also beat. IPhone 12.

(Image source: Future)

Samsung’s display can also produce more colors compared to 81% of the iPhone 12, which registered 163% of the DCI-P3 color space. However, the color of the iPhone 12 turned out to be delta-E, which proved to be more accurate. For the Galaxy S20, a score of 0.29 vs. 0.37. In this case, the perfect score is 0.

winner: Galaxy S20

iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20: camera

(Image source: Future)

In terms of purely versatility, the Galaxy S20 has an edge over the iPhone 12, as only Samsung’s handsets offer telephoto zoom to the wide and ultra-wide lenses. However, the iPhone 12 simply took a side-by-side photo to get a better overall look. Best camera phone overall.

In this pumpkin photo, the iPhone 12 shows more details by capturing more pumpkins in the shadows. The pumpkin is even sharper in iPhone 12 photos, especially the white photos in the foreground. However, the straw looks a little more faded on the iPhone than on the Galaxy S20.

I also photographed raspberries and blackberries up close, and the iPhone 12 delivered much more detail to every corner of each berry. The shots on the S20 are out of focus by comparison.

Both the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 offer night mode, but the iPhone 12’s night mode is faster in all cases. I also like that it turns on automatically. You don’t need to look for settings.

I took this picture between two trees against a street light, the color of the Galaxy S20 is too yellow and the iPhone 12 looks more realistic. However, both phones do a good job of illuminating the scene.

The results of this portrait shot on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 couldn’t look more different, even though they were taken at intervals of a few seconds. In this case, I prefer the iPhone 12 shot because it is brighter, which may be because the camera has a faster f/1.6 aperture. The S20’s shots look dark in comparison.

In this case, I slightly prefer the ultra-wide photo of the Galaxy S20 because the sky looks bluer. The iPhone 12 deserves credit for rendering the clouds in the sky more accurately, but there are more yellow tints in images that I think are less pleasant.

These fountain photos are a good test for autofocus, and as a result, the iPhone 12 can convey more detail in the water. You can also create more gradients in the rocks, but the S20 blurs them together.

Finally, we compare the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with 5x digital zoom. Unfortunately, this is the iPhone 12’s maximum zoom, while the S20 can zoom up to 30x. For this particular mom and pumpkin photo, the iPhone 12 produces a brighter image, thanks to the pumpkin’s glow. However, the image of the S20 is sharper, especially in flowers.

winner: Iphone 12

iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20: performance

(Image source: Tom’s Guide)

This round isn’t a competition, as the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip is the fastest on all phones. that much iPhone 12 benchmark We ran the story, but here’s the point.

In Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the iPhone 12 scored 3,859 in the single-core test and 1,593 in the multi-core test. The Galaxy S20 was only 3,147 and 867 respectively.

We also ran real video editing tests that transcode 4K video to 1080p. The iPhone 12 took only 26 seconds to complete the task compared to 1 minute and 15 seconds for the S20.

iPhone 12 also dominated graphics performance reaching 51 fps in 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited tests. The Galaxy S20 was only 22 fps.

winner: Iphone 12

iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20: battery life and charging

(Image source: Tom’s Guide)

This is a round Samsung locked out as the Galaxy S20 offers longer battery life and faster charging than 5G. In the web surfing battery test, the Galaxy S20 lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes compared to 8:25 on the iPhone 12. However, the S20 was 8:04 shorter with the 120Hz display mode enabled.

Neither phone is enough to make us. Best cell phone battery life The longest-lasting handset can last for over 11 hours.

(Image source: Future)

For environmental reasons, Apple doesn’t include the iPhone 12 in the box. So, if you want a quick charge, you should buy a $19 20W USB-C power adapter. It costs $39 to use the MagSafe wireless charging path (15W). The 20W charger took the iPhone 12 at 57% in 30 minutes and the MagSafe charger at just 32%.

The 25W charger that comes with the Galaxy S20 has pulled this phone up to 53% in just 30 minutes.

winner: Galaxy S20

iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20: the overall winner

This iPhone 12 vs. Galaxy S20 showdown is very close and the iPhone 12 wins with just one point. It depends on what you value most. The iPhone 12 has a more solid display, faster performance, and a much better camera.

Iphone 12 Galaxy S20 Worth (20) 16 18 Design (10) 9 8 Display (15) 12 14 Camera (20) 18 14 Performance (15) 15 12 Battery Life & Charging (20) 14 17 Overall score 84 83

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a fantastic phone, but you can get it for the same price or lower price as the iPhone 12, especially with twice the storage space of an Apple phone. The Galaxy S20 also wins in battery life and charging and a smoother 120Hz display.

I like the fact that the S20 offers a telephoto lens and better zoom, but I put Apple here because the iPhone 12’s camera simply gets better image quality.