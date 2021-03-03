IPhone X explodes in user’s pocket, Apple sued in Australia

Apple is increasingly collecting lawsuits in Portugal and Italy, but this time it was called to Australian courts after a dangerous incident that injured a user: an iPhone X exploded in the company’s pants pocket. user.

According to Robert De Rose, owner of the exploded iPhone, the incident happened in 2019, when he felt severe pain in his thigh. He immediately imagined that it could be something related to the cell phone that was in his pocket.

I heard a low sound, followed by a buzz, then felt a severe pain in my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realized it was my phone.

Robert says he quickly took the phone out of his pocket and threw it on the ground. The phone continued to make a strange noise and to expel smoke and ash. The heat was so intense that it left second degree burns on the user’s leg.

