Home World Iran and Russia tried, but there was no interference from US presidents – News

Iran and Russia tried, but there was no interference from US presidents – News

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
Iran and Russia tried, but there was no interference from US presidents - News

Despite evidence of fears and interference in the 2016 presidential election, particularly from the Kremlin – which elected Republican Donald Trump and its investigation led to a compliance study between Moscow and elements of Trump’s candidacy – there is no evidence to suggest this. For the November 3 elections last year.

According to several reports released today quoting the Associated Press (AB), the ultimate vote in the victory of Democrat Joe Biden was carried out with full unity.

However, compared to previous election campaigns, U.S. officials have identified a “broad team” of countries that have tried to influence presidential candidates.

According to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized intervention to undermine Biden’s candidacy, and in support of Trump, however, hackers have not been forced to ‘enter’ the electoral infrastructure, that is, by the number of votes I enter.

Iran, on the other hand, sought to undermine the possibility of Trump’s re-election, while the same document states that China is not trying to influence the election results, which is a reflection of Beijing’s desire to build a more stable relationship with Washington.

READ  China locations sanctions on Lockheed Martin over arms profits to Taiwan

You May Also Like

The killing it when they enter the villages

The killing it when they enter the villages

Have you been vaccinated with the Astrogeneca vaccine? Know the signs to look out for - the visitor

Have you been vaccinated with the Astrogeneca vaccine? Know the signs to look out for – the visitor

German doctors want to put him back in jail to avoid a third wave

German doctors want to put him back in jail to avoid a third wave

Myanmar. The junta declares martial law in two areas of Yangon after 18 people were killed in the clashes

Myanmar. The junta declares martial law in two areas of Yangon after 18 people were killed in the clashes

Sri Lanka bans burqa and closes more than 1,000 Islamic schools Asia

Sri Lanka bans burqa and closes more than 1,000 Islamic schools Asia

Sarah Everett. Awareness in memory of woman murdered in London leads to clashes with police - News

Sarah Everett. Awareness in memory of woman murdered in London leads to clashes with police – News

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *