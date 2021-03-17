Iran and Russia tried, but there was no interference from US presidents – News

Despite evidence of fears and interference in the 2016 presidential election, particularly from the Kremlin – which elected Republican Donald Trump and its investigation led to a compliance study between Moscow and elements of Trump’s candidacy – there is no evidence to suggest this. For the November 3 elections last year.

According to several reports released today quoting the Associated Press (AB), the ultimate vote in the victory of Democrat Joe Biden was carried out with full unity.

However, compared to previous election campaigns, U.S. officials have identified a “broad team” of countries that have tried to influence presidential candidates.

According to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized intervention to undermine Biden’s candidacy, and in support of Trump, however, hackers have not been forced to ‘enter’ the electoral infrastructure, that is, by the number of votes I enter.

Iran, on the other hand, sought to undermine the possibility of Trump’s re-election, while the same document states that China is not trying to influence the election results, which is a reflection of Beijing’s desire to build a more stable relationship with Washington.