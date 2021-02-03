Iran asks EU to help negotiate US return to nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the European Union to help settle the dispute over the nuclear deal of the country with the United States. Both sides insist that the other must act first to take over the pact.

Although United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed his willingness to reverse the deal, he calls on Iran to reverse the steps it has taken to protest the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.

Javad Zarif said European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell could coordinate the process and the necessary steps could be taken simultaneously by the United States and Iran.

He said Iran could cancel its uranium enrichment program “In less than a day” if the United States drops the sanctions imposed by Trump and reverts to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The United States must return to compliance and Iran will be ready to respond immediately. The timing is not the problem ”, Zarif pointed out.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had previously demanded that the United States take the first step in resolving the dispute, because it was Washington that decided to withdraw from the agreement.

Rohani threatened to block inspections of its nuclear facilities by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) if the United States did not return to the agreement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, February 2, 2021 that the dispute would not be resolved overnight.

“If he [Biden] decide to revert to the agreement, it may take some time, so it will take some time to determine whether they have actually fulfilled their obligations. “

The deal, brokered by the Obama administration, assured Iran to ease economic sanctions if the country curbs its nuclear program to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

