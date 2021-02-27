Iran calls on Iraq to identify perpetrators of attacks on US in Baghdad

JN / Agencies Today at 17:59

Iran on Saturday asked Iraq to identify the perpetrators of the recent attacks on the US embassy and Western interests in its territory, denouncing that their intention was to disrupt Iran-Iraq relations.

On Monday, Baghdad was hit by missiles that fell near the US embassy in what was the third attack of the same week against Western interests in Iraq.

In retaliation, early Friday morning, the US armed forces killed 22 fighters in an airstrike against pro-Iranian militias, accusing them of being involved in launching missiles against Baghdad.

The Iranian government is now asking Iraq to identify the perpetrators of the attack on Baghdad.

“We stress the need for the Government of Iraq to identify the perpetrators of these incidents.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a statement.

“The latest attacks are suspect and may have been planned with the aim of undermining Iran-Iraq relations and Iraq’s stability,” Zarif said.

Iranian foreign minister today met his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein on a visit to Tehran following US attacks on pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria near the border Iraqi.

Zarif condemned the US attack on Iraqi forces, recalling that this initiative was “illegal” and violated Iraq’s sovereignty.

The United States has indicated that Iran will be held “responsible for the actions of its supporters who attack American interests” in Iraq.

Missile strikes in Baghdad were not claimed, but Washington attributed them to Kataeb Hezbollah, a faction of the paramilitary coalition led by Hashd al-Chaabi, with ties to the Iranian regime.

The attacks and retaliation come amid escalating tension between the United States and Tehran, which fuel differences over Iran’s nuclear program.